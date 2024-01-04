Kevin Hart appears to have no time for Katt Williams' "hate" towards him and other comedians.

Instead of chasing drama with Williams, Hart went to X and showed that he'd rather chase a bag, promoting his upcoming film, Lift, with a message directed at Williams.

"Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the Philadelphia native wrote. "In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, "LIFT," which will be dropping on [Netflix] in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, "They Really Love You" ...I now know she’s talking about Katt"