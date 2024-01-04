Kevin Hart appears to have no time for Katt Williams' "hate" towards him and other comedians.
Instead of chasing drama with Williams, Hart went to X and showed that he'd rather chase a bag, promoting his upcoming film, Lift, with a message directed at Williams.
"Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the Philadelphia native wrote. "In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, "LIFT," which will be dropping on [Netflix] in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, "They Really Love You" ...I now know she’s talking about Katt"
Williams' now-viral comments on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay also got the attention of comedians Cedric the Entertainer and Michael Blackson, but it was Hart who Williams alleged wasn't the first pick for a few movies he's been cast in. Williams also insinuated that Hart is an industry plant, citing his Netflix documentary, with Chris Rock, Headliners Only.
"In fifteen years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, [him] ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams told Sharpe. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA and in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television? And had his own movie called 'Soul Plane' that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before that person or since that person."
Williams continued, "He just did his documentary with Chris Rock where he shows you that his whole upbringing in comedy was on the East Coast. So how, simultaneously, was he here in Los Angeles doing the same thing?"
In 2018, Hart was a guest on radio show The Breakfast Club alongside Tiffany Haddish, where he defended her against Williams for saying Haddish was unfunny, and alleged that Williams was bitter.
Hart also claimed that Williams places the blame on Hollywood executives instead of himself for his missteps.
“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood, ‘Hollywood and the white man, this, this, and this,’ when do you take responsibility for your actions? You had the shot, you were the guy," Hart said at the time.
He added, “Have you ever used your platform to fucking bring the people under you up? You haven’t. So, because you haven’t don’t shit on those who now are.”
Haddish and Williams would later make amends, being photographed together at the Emmys that year.