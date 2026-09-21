Pop Culture

Pokémon Fans Can Sit Down Together With New 100 Thieves and Modernica Collab

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica Collection includes four handmade fiberglass chairs designed around Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica collection.
Press/100 Thieves

Key Takeaways

  • The Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica Collection features four fiberglass chairs, each individually designed around Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, or Pikachu.
  • Modernica hand builds the chairs at its Los Angeles factory on the Case Study Fiberglass Shell chassis originally designed in 1948 for MoMA's International Design Competition.
  • Each shell is covered in blue and white illustrations inspired by fine china porcelain designs and paired with chrome Eiffel bases, marking a shift from 100 Thieves' earlier cut-and-sew Pokémon apparel into collectible furniture.
  • The four chairs launch September 25 exclusively at 100Thieves.com.

Pokémon fans can now sit down with their favorite characters thanks to a new collaboration with 100 Thieves.

The gaming and lifestyle collective has teamed up with Los Angeles furniture house Modernica for a new Pokémon collection consisting of four fiberglass chairs.

Arriving September 25, each chair in the Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica Collection is individually designed around one of the franchise's most recognizable starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

Handmade at Modernica's Los Angeles factory, detailed illustrations inspired by fine china porcelain designs cover the entirety of each shell, rendered in blue and white and paired with chrome Eiffel bases.

Every chair carries the personality of its Pokémon, from the water-loving Squirtle to the adventurous Pikachu, while holding onto a refined look that would not feel out of place in a design showroom.

Priced at $725 per chair, the collection will be available exclusively on the 100 Thieves website.

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