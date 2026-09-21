Pokémon Fans Can Sit Down Together With New 100 Thieves and Modernica Collab

Pokémon fans can now sit down with their favorite characters thanks to a new collaboration with 100 Thieves.

The gaming and lifestyle collective has teamed up with Los Angeles furniture house Modernica for a new Pokémon collection consisting of four fiberglass chairs.

Arriving September 25, each chair in the Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica Collection is individually designed around one of the franchise's most recognizable starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.