Caleb Williams Gets Roasted Over His Dramatic Cart Ride Following Hamstring Injury

Key Takeaways
- Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during the Bears’ 9-3 loss to the Vikings.
- The quarterback cried out in pain and rode off with a towel over his head before giving fans a thumbs-up.
- Bears coach Ben Johnson called Williams week-to-week and said he will likely miss time.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is getting roasted after he sustained a hamstring injury and was dramatically carted off the field during the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (Sept. 20).
As reported by ESPN, the 24-year-old quarterback suffered a right hamstring injury during the game, which the Vikings won 9-3. On Monday (Sept. 21), he underwent an MRI to assess his injury further. Williams let out cries of pain when he initially suffered the injury, which led to assumptions that it could have been a more severe injury.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a week-to-week deal for him,” said Bears coach Ben Johnson. “I've got to still talk with our trainer. We'll do that here shortly and I'll have the lowdown from him. But it sounds like it's week-to-week but will likely miss some time. … He's tough and he comes back from these types of things, I think, better than the average human being. So, we'll see.”
As it stands, per Bleacher Report, Williams avoided major injuries and isn’t being ruled out for the Bears game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 28. After the game, Johnson suggested that Williams was “in good spirits.”
It’s unclear when he’ll be returning to the field, but the moment that he was taken out of the game, clutching his right hamstring, has already become a meme. In posts shared on social media, fans suggested that he was being a bit dramatic when he was being carted away.
Check out some of the reactions to Williams’ viral moment below.