Caleb Williams Gets Roasted Over His Dramatic Cart Ride Following Hamstring Injury

The quarterback cried out in pain and rode off with a towel over his head before giving fans a thumbs-up.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is getting roasted after he sustained a hamstring injury and was dramatically carted off the field during the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (Sept. 20). As reported by ESPN, the 24-year-old quarterback suffered a right hamstring injury during the game, which the Vikings won 9-3. On Monday (Sept. 21), he underwent an MRI to assess his injury further. Williams let out cries of pain when he initially suffered the injury, which led to assumptions that it could have been a more severe injury.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a week-to-week deal for him,” said Bears coach Ben Johnson. “I've got to still talk with our trainer. We'll do that here shortly and I'll have the lowdown from him. But it sounds like it's week-to-week but will likely miss some time. … He's tough and he comes back from these types of things, I think, better than the average human being. So, we'll see.”