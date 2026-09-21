Music

Nazanin Mandi Engaged After 'Complete Fairytale' Proposal

Mandi was previously married to Miguel, with whom she was with for over 15 years.

Nazanin Mandi at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party held at the Hard Rock Times Square on May 15, 2025 in New York, New York.
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for model and media personality Nazanin Mandi, who got engaged to her partner, Michael.

On Monday (Sept. 21), Mandi announced her engagement with an Instagram photoset that showed her now-fiancé proposing to her.

“The respect, peace, and love we share are otherworldly,” she captioned the post. “They are the foundation of everything we are building together. You are truly one of one. The man who changed my life in the deepest, most sincere way.”

Mandi added that the proposal was a “complete fairytale” and appeared to reveal that she’s expecting her first child. “Our tranquil home, snacks and laughter in bed until 2 a.m., school drop-offs, and the greatest gifts of all ~ Queen Soraya and the expansion of our family & legacy, I can’t wait 🥹” concluded the caption.

The engagement comes after her divorce from R&B singer Miguel, with whom she was in an on-and-off relationship with from 2005 to 2022, with the pair marrying in 2018 before ultimately divorcing four years later. Last month, the “Adorn” vocalist publicly revealed that his partner, former Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang, is expecting their second child. The couple have a 2-year-old son, Angelito, who’s first birthday Miguel celebrated in an Instagram post from May.

After allegations of overlapping between his relationships with Mandi and Zhang, on a October 2025 episode of The Breakfast Club, the singer denied being involved with the latter while he was married.

“Everybody out there talking shit like I was still in a marriage and then I had a baby or I was having an affair all this time. I met my son's mom after we were divorced. I met her at an event that we were not even supposed to go to. That was well after we were done,” he said.

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