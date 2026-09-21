The 2026-27 NFL season is rolling right along as we are about to enter the third week of the campaign. NFL Week 3 odds are already available to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook. Below, we will look at the point spreads and totals for every game on the slate. We’ll also take a deeper dive into some of the more interesting lines. NFL Week 3 odds

Here the NFL Week 3 point spreads for every game on the slate. There are 16 games on the docket, as bye weeks do not start for another couple of weeks.

Falcons (+7) at Packers (-7)

Chargers (+7) at Bills (-7)

Panthers (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)

Jets (+6.5) at Lions (-6.5)

Texans (-3) at Colts (+3)

Patriots (+3) at Jaguars (-3)

Chiefs (-11) at Dolphins (+11)

Titans (+6) at Giants (-6)

Bengals (-3.5) at Steelers (+3.5)

Seahawks (-6.5) at Commanders (+6.5)

Cardinals (+8.5) at 49ers (-8.5)

Vikings (-2) at Buccaneers (+2)

Ravens (-3) at Cowboys (+3)

Raiders (+3.5) at Saints (-3.5)

Rams (-2.5) at Broncos (+2.5)

Eagles (-3.5) at Bears (+3.5)

Chargers (+7) at Bills (-7)

Mike McDaniel was supposed to improve the Chargers’ offense, but so far the former Dolphins head coach and current offensive coordinator has been a total bust in Southern California. Justin Herbert has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2), and this date with the high-flying Bills could not come at a worse time. LA had a 9.5 win total projection at Fanatics entering the season, but that number has already dropped to 7.5, with juice on the Under.

Patriots (+3) at Jaguars (-3)

It’s early, but the Patriots and Jags are shaping up as two fringe AFC playoff teams. Both teams are 1-1, and the result of this game could go a long way in determining the conference playoff field.

Both Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are coming off of subpar outings. Maye threw for just 208 yards with 0 TD passes and 1 INT in a Patriots win over the Steelers on Sunday. Lawrence struggled against the Broncos’ rugged D, throwing for just 189 yards with 0 TDs and 1 pick.

Bengals (-3.5) at Steelers (+3.5)

The Bengals are looking like the class of the AFC North as they beat the Buccaneers, 33-27, in Week 1, and then went into Houston and toppled the Texans, 20-6, in Week 2. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has played an uninspiring brand of football in its two games thus far. Aaron Rodgers and crew barely squeaked by the Falcons in Week 1 (20-13 win), and then put up just 3 points in a 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 2.

Raiders (+3.5) at Saints (-3.5)

The Raiders?!

Potentially 3-0?! There’s a real chance of this occurring as Las Vegas is just a +3.5 road underdog at New Orleans. Kirk Cousins has done a decent enough job at QB for the Raiders as he helped orchestrate a 27-13 win over the Dolphins in Week 1, and a 26-14 win over the Chargers in Week 2. The Saints are just as much of a surprise quality team as the Raiders, as New Orleans nearly beat the Lions in Detroit in Week 1 (31-30 OT loss) and then upset the Ravens in Baltimore (24-17) in Week 2.

Eagles (-3.5) at Bears (+3.5)

It’s tough to gauge how good the Eagles are. Philly is 2-0, but had narrow wins over what appears to be a mediocre Commanders team (24-22), and what looks like a bad Titans squad (24-20).

Philly now gets a fortunate break by playing the Bears, who will likely be without starting QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) in this Monday night affair.

NFL Week 3 totals

Here is a look at NFL Week 3 totals from Fanatics.

Falcons at Packers Over 44.0 (-110)/Under 44.0 (-110)

Chargers at Bills Over 50.0 (-110)/Under 50.0 (-110)

Panthers at Browns Over 42.5 (-110)/Under 42.5 (-110)

Jets at Lions Over 48.5 (-105)/Under 48.5 (-115)

Texans at Colts Over 43.5 (-115)/Under 43.5 (-105)

Patriots at Jagars Over 45.5 (-105)/Under 45.5 (-115)

Chiefs at Dolphins Over 46.0 (-110)/Under 46.0 (-110)

Titans at Giants Over 43.0 (-110)/Under 43.0 (-110)

Bengals at Steelers Over 42.5 (-110)/Under 42.5 (-110)

Seahawks at Commanders Over 40.0 (-110)/Under 40.0 (-110)

Cardinals at 49ers Over 48.0 (-110)/Under 48.0 (-110)

Vikings at Buccaneers Over 43.0 (-110)/Under 43.0 (-110)

Ravens at Cowboys Over 52.5 (-110)/Under 52.5 (-110)

Raiders at Saints Over 43.5 (-110)/Under 43.5 (-110)

Rams at Broncos Over 45.5 (-110)/Under 45.5 (-110)

Eagles at Bears Over 44.5 (-105)/Under 44.5 (-115)

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