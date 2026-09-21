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NFL Week 3 Odds: Point Spreads and Totals for Every Game

An early look at the lines for Week 3. Top matchups include the Chargers at Bills, Patriots at Jaguars, and Bengals at Steelers.

NFL Week 3 odds point spreads moneylines totals
Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

The 2026-27 NFL season is rolling right along as we are about to enter the third week of the campaign. NFL Week 3 odds are already available to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Below, we will look at the point spreads and totals for every game on the slate. We’ll also take a deeper dive into some of the more interesting lines.

NFL Week 3 odds
Here the NFL Week 3 point spreads for every game on the slate. There are 16 games on the docket, as bye weeks do not start for another couple of weeks.

  • Falcons (+7) at Packers (-7)
  • Chargers (+7) at Bills (-7)
  • Panthers (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)
  • Jets (+6.5) at Lions (-6.5)
  • Texans (-3) at Colts (+3)
  • Patriots (+3) at Jaguars (-3)
  • Chiefs (-11) at Dolphins (+11)
  • Titans (+6) at Giants (-6)
  • Bengals (-3.5) at Steelers (+3.5)
  • Seahawks (-6.5) at Commanders (+6.5)
  • Cardinals (+8.5) at 49ers (-8.5)
  • Vikings (-2) at Buccaneers (+2)
  • Ravens (-3) at Cowboys (+3)
  • Raiders (+3.5) at Saints (-3.5)
  • Rams (-2.5) at Broncos (+2.5)
  • Eagles (-3.5) at Bears (+3.5)

Chargers (+7) at Bills (-7)
Mike McDaniel was supposed to improve the Chargers’ offense, but so far the former Dolphins head coach and current offensive coordinator has been a total bust in Southern California. Justin Herbert has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2), and this date with the high-flying Bills could not come at a worse time.

LA had a 9.5 win total projection at Fanatics entering the season, but that number has already dropped to 7.5, with juice on the Under.

Patriots (+3) at Jaguars (-3)
It’s early, but the Patriots and Jags are shaping up as two fringe AFC playoff teams. Both teams are 1-1, and the result of this game could go a long way in determining the conference playoff field.

Both Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are coming off of subpar outings. Maye threw for just 208 yards with 0 TD passes and 1 INT in a Patriots win over the Steelers on Sunday. Lawrence struggled against the Broncos’ rugged D, throwing for just 189 yards with 0 TDs and 1 pick.

Bengals (-3.5) at Steelers (+3.5)
The Bengals are looking like the class of the AFC North as they beat the Buccaneers, 33-27, in Week 1, and then went into Houston and toppled the Texans, 20-6, in Week 2. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has played an uninspiring brand of football in its two games thus far. Aaron Rodgers and crew barely squeaked by the Falcons in Week 1 (20-13 win), and then put up just 3 points in a 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 2.

Raiders (+3.5) at Saints (-3.5)
The Raiders?!

Potentially 3-0?!

There’s a real chance of this occurring as Las Vegas is just a +3.5 road underdog at New Orleans. Kirk Cousins has done a decent enough job at QB for the Raiders as he helped orchestrate a 27-13 win over the Dolphins in Week 1, and a 26-14 win over the Chargers in Week 2.

The Saints are just as much of a surprise quality team as the Raiders, as New Orleans nearly beat the Lions in Detroit in Week 1 (31-30 OT loss) and then upset the Ravens in Baltimore (24-17) in Week 2.

Eagles (-3.5) at Bears (+3.5)
It’s tough to gauge how good the Eagles are. Philly is 2-0, but had narrow wins over what appears to be a mediocre Commanders team (24-22), and what looks like a bad Titans squad (24-20).

Philly now gets a fortunate break by playing the Bears, who will likely be without starting QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) in this Monday night affair.

NFL Week 3 totals
Here is a look at NFL Week 3 totals from Fanatics.

  • Falcons at Packers Over 44.0 (-110)/Under 44.0 (-110)
  • Chargers at Bills Over 50.0 (-110)/Under 50.0 (-110)
  • Panthers at Browns Over 42.5 (-110)/Under 42.5 (-110)
  • Jets at Lions Over 48.5 (-105)/Under 48.5 (-115)
  • Texans at Colts Over 43.5 (-115)/Under 43.5 (-105)
  • Patriots at Jagars Over 45.5 (-105)/Under 45.5 (-115)
  • Chiefs at Dolphins Over 46.0 (-110)/Under 46.0 (-110)
  • Titans at Giants Over 43.0 (-110)/Under 43.0 (-110)
  • Bengals at Steelers Over 42.5 (-110)/Under 42.5 (-110)
  • Seahawks at Commanders Over 40.0 (-110)/Under 40.0 (-110)
  • Cardinals at 49ers Over 48.0 (-110)/Under 48.0 (-110)
  • Vikings at Buccaneers Over 43.0 (-110)/Under 43.0 (-110)
  • Ravens at Cowboys Over 52.5 (-110)/Under 52.5 (-110)
  • Raiders at Saints Over 43.5 (-110)/Under 43.5 (-110)
  • Rams at Broncos Over 45.5 (-110)/Under 45.5 (-110)
  • Eagles at Bears Over 44.5 (-105)/Under 44.5 (-115)

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