Back in 2017, we examined what I called the “shady” way Marvel Studio continued Bruce Banner / the Hulk’s story throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe by wisely adding the green behemoth as seasoning on a number of superpowered stories. The reasoning, we speculated then and still believe to be true to this day, boiled down to the deal Marvel struck with Universal for 2003’s Hulk; Universal holds the rights of first refusal, meaning that they have say in whatever Hulk-led projects that are being pitched, which basically puts a hold on the production of new Hulk movies until Universal says so. Marvel still holds the film production rights to the Hulk, granting them the ability to include the Hulk as a character throughout the MCU.

That was nearly a decade ago. Since then, the MCU has gone through the Multiverse and is about to fly head first into Avengers: Doomsday in December. The Hulk was smart AF in 2019’s Endgame, but after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we aren’t surprised that reports say we may not see the Hulk until the Doomsday sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, which won’t be released until December 17, 2027.

That said, after seeing Banner Hulk Out in Brand New Day, we figured it made sense to run through the Hulk’s MCU history, giving you a taste of the life Banner’s lived since being discovered.