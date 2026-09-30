Daphne Joy on Kanye West and Bianca Censori Threesome Rumors: 'They're a Very Sexy Hot Couple'

Daphne Joy has taken some time to address the rumors that she was involved in a threesome with Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Pillow Talk podcast, the model was asked about whether the sex story was true. "Oh my God, I need some water," she said (around the 27:55 mark in the video below), responding with a laugh, before commending host Ryan Pownall for his research skills. "This is great journalistic work on your behalf. I'm impressed."

After laughing some more, she said: "I guess I would just say that they're definitely a very, very sexy hot couple."