Pop Culture

Daphne Joy on Kanye West and Bianca Censori Threesome Rumors: 'They're a Very Sexy Hot Couple'

The model also addressed rumors that she was offered $250,000 for a ménage à trois with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

(L-R) Daphne Joy, Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rémy Martin | Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Daphne Joy declined to confirm or deny rumors of a threesome with Kanye West and Bianca Censori, calling them "a very, very sexy hot couple."
  • Joy said any threesome involving her would prioritize the comfort of the other woman, whether she was a wife, girlfriend, or partner.
  • She directly denied a separate rumor that Beyoncé and Jay-Z offered her $250,000 for a threesome, saying it was "completely made up from the sky."

Daphne Joy has taken some time to address the rumors that she was involved in a threesome with Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Pillow Talk podcast, the model was asked about whether the sex story was true. "Oh my God, I need some water," she said (around the 27:55 mark in the video below), responding with a laugh, before commending host Ryan Pownall for his research skills. "This is great journalistic work on your behalf. I'm impressed."

After laughing some more, she said: "I guess I would just say that they're definitely a very, very sexy hot couple."

Joy then asked Pownall if he would turn down a ménage à trois with Ye and Censori, to which the host appeared to suggest he would not decline an offer from the couple. "Whatever they want. Absolutely," he said.

While not answering the question directly, Joy did then talk about what a threesome with her would look like, explaining that her priority would be to make sure the other woman — be it the man's wife, girlfriend, or partner — is comfortable.

Elsewhere in the interview, she debunked rumors that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had offered her $250,000 for a threesome with them. "That rumor was completely made up from the sky," she said. "But if I were to ever entangle with them, I would just have like, performance anxiety... because I would be so intimidated. I mean, it's Beyoncé!"

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