Daphne Joy Slams Brittany Renner for Mocking Her: She Looked Like She Was ‘Fighting Dogs All Night’

She closed by warning Renner not to mention her again while looking like she had “been fighting dogs all night,” and Renner has yet to respond publicly.

Joy said she embraces mutual care in relationships and “absolutely” loves when her man supports her financially, adding that she also loves taking care of him.

Daphne Joy answered Brittany Renner’s mocking impression with a calm poolside video, telling her, “That could never be you, and I love that for you.”

Daphne Joy has a response for Brittany Renner after the streamer mocked her during a recent livestream. Joy fired back Tuesday with a poolside video addressing Renner by name and responding to her impression of Joy's voice and mannerisms. The back-and-forth began when Renner took a shot at Joy while streaming, telling viewers she had no interest in living the same way. "Y'all love eating up that Daphne Joy shit," Renner said. "That could never, ever be me." Joy agreed with at least one part of that statement.

"Hi, Brittany. That could never be you, and I love that for you," Joy said in her response. Rather than simply trading insults, Joy used the video to explain how she believes the two women differ when it comes to relationships. She made it clear she has no problem with a partner financially supporting her and said she believes that care should go both ways. "I, on the other hand, have never been shy to admit that I absolutely love, love when my man takes care of me," Joy said. "And frankly, I love taking care of my man. We're both different, and that's okay."

The video interspersed footage from Renner's stream with clips of Joy relaxing poolside as she delivered her response. Joy saved her sharpest shot for the end, warning Renner that if she plans on bringing her up again, she should be prepared for a response. "But Brittany, if you find yourself mentioning me again, please don't look like you've been fighting dogs all night," Joy said. "Okay, beautiful? Mwah, ciao ciao." Renner has recently been active on Kick, where she's discussed different aspects of her personal life, including the possibility of returning to work at Hooters, which she has said was her first job. Joy, who shares a son with 50 Cent, has also remained a subject of online conversation in recent years. She testified during Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial in 2025.

For now, Joy appears to have said her piece, though Renner has yet to publicly answer the poolside response.