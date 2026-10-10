'Spider-Man' Fans Fall Just Short of Breaking Guinness World Record at NYCC

Key Takeaways
- Spider-Man fans gathered at New York Comic Con for an official Guinness World Record attempt but fell 36 people short of the 685-person record.
- Marvel announced that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will premiere January 13, with Daredevil, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and Shocker set to appear.
- Marvel also unveiled Zodiac, a new spy-thriller series scheduled for 2028.
A massive number of Spider-Man fans gathered at New York Comic Con this week in an attempt to break a world record — unfortunately, though, they fell just short.
Organized by Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products, an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people dressed up as the web slinger took place on Friday (October 9).
The previous record of 685 was organized by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia in Selangor, Malaysia, on June 3, 2023, to commemorate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The New York Comic Con attempt missed the mark by 36 people.
In other recent Spider-Man news, Marvel revealed that Season 2 of its popular animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, will premiere on January 13.
The news arrived at New York Comic-Con, where Marvel revealed the official release date and a poster showing Daredevil and Venom making an appearance. Additionally, Doctor Octopus and Shocker will show up, according to footage showcased during the "Up Next from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel.
During the same panel, Marvel announced a brand-new series arriving in 2028 called Zodiac. Speaking to the crowd at New York Comic-Con, Marvel's Head of TV, Animation, Comics & Franchise, Brad Winderbaum, said of the series that it’s a spy thriller, and "for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going."