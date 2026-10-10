'Spider-Man' Fans Fall Just Short of Breaking Guinness World Record at NYCC

A massive number of Spider-Man fans gathered at New York Comic Con this week in an attempt to break a world record — unfortunately, though, they fell just short.

Organized by Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products, an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people dressed up as the web slinger took place on Friday (October 9).

The previous record of 685 was organized by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia in Selangor, Malaysia, on June 3, 2023, to commemorate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The New York Comic Con attempt missed the mark by 36 people.