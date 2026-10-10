Pop Culture

'Spider-Man' Fans Fall Just Short of Breaking Guinness World Record at NYCC

The attempt failed by 36 people.

Spider-Man gathering at NYCC.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

Key Takeaways

  • Spider-Man fans gathered at New York Comic Con for an official Guinness World Record attempt but fell 36 people short of the 685-person record.
  • Marvel announced that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will premiere January 13, with Daredevil, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and Shocker set to appear.
  • Marvel also unveiled Zodiac, a new spy-thriller series scheduled for 2028.

A massive number of Spider-Man fans gathered at New York Comic Con this week in an attempt to break a world record — unfortunately, though, they fell just short.

Organized by Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products, an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people dressed up as the web slinger took place on Friday (October 9).

The previous record of 685 was organized by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia in Selangor, Malaysia, on June 3, 2023, to commemorate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The New York Comic Con attempt missed the mark by 36 people.

In other recent Spider-Man news, Marvel revealed that Season 2 of its popular animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, will premiere on January 13.

The news arrived at New York Comic-Con, where Marvel revealed the official release date and a poster showing Daredevil and Venom making an appearance. Additionally, Doctor Octopus and Shocker will show up, according to footage showcased during the "Up Next from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel.

During the same panel, Marvel announced a brand-new series arriving in 2028 called Zodiac. Speaking to the crowd at New York Comic-Con, Marvel's Head of TV, Animation, Comics & Franchise, Brad Winderbaum, said of the series that it’s a spy thriller, and "for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going."

Related Stories

Sebastian Stan attends the Q&A for the BAFTA Screening for"Fjord" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 03, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Says He Hasn't Seen 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But It's 'Probably Heartbreaking'

The actor behind Bucky Barnes hasn't seen the next 'Avengers' movie, but he believes that it's gonna be upsetting for some fans.

Joe Price3 days ago
Nicolas Cage.
Pop Culture

'Spider-Noir' Cancelled After One Season Despite Multiple Emmy Noms

Nicolas Cage's critically acclaimed superhero series has been axed, with high production costs cited as a key factor in the decision.

Trey Alston36 days ago
Marvel Spider-Man Kith x ASICS GT-2160, Adidas Don Issue 1, A Bathing Ape Bapesta, Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

The Best Spider-Man Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

As 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theaters, we're looking at Marvel's best Spider-Man sneaker collabs from Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more.

Zac Dubasik72 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'
2
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
3
MusicJay-Z Addresses Kanye West's Chris Martin Betrayal Comments: 'We Don't Own People'
4
Pop CultureElizabeth Hurley on Her 'Unlikely Pairing' With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Like Twins'
5
BetsJa’Marr Chase Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Bengals WR Return?
6
MusicNicki Minaj Jokingly Says Fans Should Expect ‘Nothing’ From Her Next Album

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App