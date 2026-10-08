Sebastian Stan Says He Hasn't Seen 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But It's 'Probably Heartbreaking'

Sebastian Stan isn’t sure how Avengers: Doomsday turned out despite being in it as the Winter Soldier, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes, but he said he thinks it’s “probably heartbreaking.” In an interview with Decider, Stan was asked what fans can expect from his latest appearance as Barnes. “I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.”

Stan, who is currently promoting his role in Cristian Mungiu’s family drama Fjord, added that Doomsday did offer him an opportunity to reunite with many of his Marvel co-stars. “I got a chance to reunite with everyone,” Stan said when asked if he got to reunite with Chris Evans, whom he hasn’t co-starred in an MCU project since Avengers: Endgame. “It was very nostalgic to look back, and think about all of these years that we’ve known each other, and grew up together. It’s incredible in that way. It’s been a family and it never stops being that way.”