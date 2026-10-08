Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Says He Hasn't Seen 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But It's 'Probably Heartbreaking'

The actor behind Bucky Barnes hasn't seen the next 'Avengers' movie, but he believes that it's gonna be upsetting for some fans.

Sebastian Stan attends the Q&A for the BAFTA Screening for"Fjord" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 03, 2026 in New York City.
Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan isn’t sure how Avengers: Doomsday turned out despite being in it as the Winter Soldier, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes, but he said he thinks it’s “probably heartbreaking.”

In an interview with Decider, Stan was asked what fans can expect from his latest appearance as Barnes.

“I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.”

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Stan, who is currently promoting his role in Cristian Mungiu’s family drama Fjord, added that Doomsday did offer him an opportunity to reunite with many of his Marvel co-stars.

“I got a chance to reunite with everyone,” Stan said when asked if he got to reunite with Chris Evans, whom he hasn’t co-starred in an MCU project since Avengers: Endgame. “It was very nostalgic to look back, and think about all of these years that we’ve known each other, and grew up together. It’s incredible in that way. It’s been a family and it never stops being that way.”

Stan first starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. He’s since reprised the role in eight further movies, the MCU miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and is confirmed to star in Avengers: Doomsday.

Another actor, Alan Cumming, recently admitted that he doesn’t “fully understand” the plot of Doomsday.

“To be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot,” he told SiriusXM, per Variety, adding that most of his scenes were shot “in front of a blue screen.”

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