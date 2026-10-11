Sexyy Red Is Just as Confused About ‘Naruto’ as We Are

The confused rapper brought her thoughts to X on Oct. 10 in a tweet asking Naruto fans for their opinions. “I'm confused is this Naruto announcement good news or????" she wrote, receiving a largely split response.

Sexyy Red is wondering whether recently revealed news about Naruto is good or bad for its fanbase.

The announcement she was reacting to landed hours earlier at New York Comic Con where, at the "NARUTO: What's Next?" panel, the franchise unveiled a four-episode "Naruto x Ninku" crossover anime and a new Masashi Kishimoto manga called Shadow Rising.

Noriyuki Abe, who directed the original Ninku anime in the mid-1990s, is directing at Studio Pierrot, with Tetsuya Nishio, the character designer on the original Naruto series, serving as chief animation director and character designer.

Kishimoto is overseeing the project jointly with Ninku creator Koji Kiriyama, and he framed the pairing as a debt.

Both titles sit inside PROJECT RASENGAN, a newly revealed multi-year roadmap spanning manga, anime, trading cards and games. The panel also confirmed that the Naruto Mobile game, which launched in China in 2016, is finally getting a worldwide release.

So why the confusion? The teaser for Shadow Rising withheld plot, characters, and a serialization date, and the crossover format split a fanbase that had been expecting a straight continuation. More answers about what fans can expect should be arriving in December at Jump Festa 2027.