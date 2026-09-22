Pop Culture

'Grand Blue Dreaming' Is Diving Back In for a Fourth Season

The anime's official site and X account confirmed the new season minutes after the Season 3 finale aired in Japan.

Grand Blue Dreaming
YouTube/Anime Manga Official

Key Takeaways

  • "Grand Blue Dreaming" will return for a fourth season, confirmed by the anime's official website and X account right after the Season 3 finale aired in Japan on Monday, September 21.
  • Season 3 ran 12 episodes starting July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11, marking the first time the series set its story outside Japan by moving the Diving Club's antics to Palau.
  • The new key visual shows Chisa Kotegawa, Aina Yoshiwara, and Sakurako Busujima in swimsuits next to a photo of Iori Kitahara pierced by a knife, signaling that "the love battle over Iori Kitahara is intensifying."
  • Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's source manga has run in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon since April 2014, now spanning 26 volumes with more than 11 million copies in circulation.

Grand Blue Dreaming is heading back underwater for a fourth season.

The anime's official website confirmed the news on Sept. 21, revealing that a fourth season is in production. Along with the news, a fresh visual was unveiled to tease what’s to come.

The timing of the announcement was deliberate. The reveal landed immediately after the Season 3 finale finished airing in Japan.

That finale capped a run that started July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11 and wrapped Monday, Sept. 21. Season 3 also moved the series outside Japan for the first time, relocating the Diving Club's chaos to Palau.

The new key visual makes the next season's stakes clear enough. Chisa Kotegawa, Aina Yoshiwara, and Sakurako Busujima appear in swimsuits beside a photograph of Iori Kitahara pierced by a knife.

Shinji Takamatsu handled directing, scripts, and sound direction on Season 3, with animation produced by Zero-G and Saber Works. Zero-G has been attached to the franchise since the first season premiered in July 2018.

Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's manga has been running in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon since April 2014 and now spans 26 volumes with more than 11 million copies in circulation.

Beyond the three anime seasons, the property has produced a live-action film that opened in Japan in Aug. 2020 and a stage adaptation.

As of now, there’s no word of when the fourth season will be released.

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