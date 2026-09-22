'Grand Blue Dreaming' Is Diving Back In for a Fourth Season

The timing of the announcement was deliberate. The reveal landed immediately after the Season 3 finale finished airing in Japan.

That finale capped a run that started July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11 and wrapped Monday, Sept. 21. Season 3 also moved the series outside Japan for the first time, relocating the Diving Club's chaos to Palau.

The new key visual makes the next season's stakes clear enough. Chisa Kotegawa, Aina Yoshiwara, and Sakurako Busujima appear in swimsuits beside a photograph of Iori Kitahara pierced by a knife.

Shinji Takamatsu handled directing, scripts, and sound direction on Season 3, with animation produced by Zero-G and Saber Works. Zero-G has been attached to the franchise since the first season premiered in July 2018.

Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's manga has been running in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon since April 2014 and now spans 26 volumes with more than 11 million copies in circulation.

Beyond the three anime seasons, the property has produced a live-action film that opened in Japan in Aug. 2020 and a stage adaptation.