Sabrina Carpenter Cast as Ginger Rogers Opposite Tom Holland in Fred Astaire Biopic

Sabrina Carpenter is set to portray half of most famous dance partnerships in film history, signing on to play Ginger Rogers opposite Tom Holland's Fred Astaire.

Margaret Qualley is joining the untitled biopic too, according to Deadline, which confirmed the two castings Friday. Qualley will play Adele Astaire, Fred's older sister and his partner on Broadway before Hollywood ever came calling.

Director Paul King put the sister at the center of the film in a statement announcing the news.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner, his big sister Adele, to the big screen," King said. "Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film, most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers, while Adele's work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives. The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the 20th century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side."

King, who directed Wonka and the first two Paddington films, wrote the script with Steven Levenson, adapting Kathleen Riley's book "The Astaires: Fred & Adele." Riley is also on board as script and story consultant.