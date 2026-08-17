Zendaya and Tom Holland Get 'Hercules' Casting Blessing From Original Megara

Egan said she had quietly supported Zendaya for Meg before deciding it was time to make her dream casting official. She also nominated Holland to play Hercules, pairing the actors for another major Disney production after their run together in the Spider-Man franchise. “I mean, I’ve been subtly saying Zendaya, but now I’m just gonna say it,” Egan declared to Deadline . “I feel like the world needs it.”

Susan Egan knows exactly who she wants leading Disney’s live-action Hercules: Zendaya and Tom Holland . The actress, who voiced Megara in the 1997 animated film, publicly pitched the real-life couple for the remake at D23.

Egan pointed to the actress’s growth from a Disney Channel performer into an Emmy-winning television star, acclaimed film actress, and recording artist. “I have watched her beautiful career from when she was a teenager, and she’s just grounded,” Egan said. “She is a strong woman, obviously, statuesque and amazing, with an incredible voice and a little edge, don’t you think?”

Zendaya and Holland would also arrive with an established box-office track record. The two have appeared together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Their shared films have reportedly generated nearly $6 billion for Disney, while their appearance in The Odyssey added another blockbuster to their résumés after the movie crossed $1.29 billion. Egan joked that the couple may be “filing for the restraining order right now” over her persistent campaign, adding, “Honestly, I don’t even care.”

Disney first placed a live-action version of Hercules into development in 2020, with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo attached as producers. Guy Ritchie, who previously directed Disney’s 2019 remake of Aladdin, was announced as director in 2022. The studio has not formally confirmed Zendaya, Holland, or any other stars for the cast.

The original animated movie featured Tate Donovan as Hercules, James Woods as Hades, and Danny DeVito as Phil, with music from composer Alan Menken. Its signature ballad, “Go the Distance,” earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.