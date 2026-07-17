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21-Year-Old 'Backrooms' Director Reportedly Being Eyed for A24 Deal Worth $65 Million

Kane Parsons no doubt has the upper hand in negotiations after the runaway success of his debut feature.

Kane Parsons in a gray suit stands in front of a backdrop with the word "Backrooms" at an event.
Image via Getty/Amanda Edwards

Backrooms director Kane Parsons is a fucking architect—of potentially historic first-look deals, that is.

Following the runaway success of the 21-year-old’s feature directorial debut, which now stands as A24’s biggest box office draw to date, Parsons, expectedly, is reportedly being eyed by the same studio for a deal worth an estimated $65 million. At least, that’s the word from Puck’s Matthew Belloni, who broke the news of such talks on Friday (July 17).

Belloni, who notes that the potential deal would be the biggest A24 has ever doled out, cited two sources when reporting that Parsons is being offered a chance to ink a three-year, first-look deal. As part of the agreement, which may encompass both film and TV, it sounds like A24 is hoping for a possible Backrooms continuation of some sort.

The Puck piece, seen here, also mentions recent recruitment efforts (reportedly, anyway) from Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Parsons for comment. This story may be updated.

Back in May, Parsons spoke with Khal at Complex about his headlines-grabbing journey from YouTube to cinemas. During the conversation, he highlighted Sam Esmail’s Mr. Robot series among his key inspirations, calling it “a huge influence creatively and structurally on the way I do things.

Backrooms, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, recently made its VOD debut but is also still in select theaters around the U.S. If you’ve thus far denied yourself the pleasure, see it immediately, then be sure to dive a bit deeper with this rundown of all the Easter eggs you may (or may not) have missed.

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