Everything We Learned During the BlumFest Panel at NYCC 2026

New York Comic Con is underway, taking over the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from October 8-11 and bringing together comic book creators, video game companies, pro wrestlers, TV studios, and much, much more under one roof for fandom. The 20th anniversary of NYCC has featured exciting booths, like Funko’s Funkoween, which featured everything from a spot to shoot hoops and another to check out the NYC-specific Pop! Yourself options that are (or will be) available. It also hosted Blumhouse Productions’ BlumFest 2026, kicked off by their latest film, Other Mommy, and featuring a star-studded panel to close out the Friday night festivities.
Blumhouse has been at the cutting edge of modern horror, producing everything from the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises to Jordan Peele’s 2017 opus Get Out, and more recently, gory holiday action comedies like Violent Night. Blumhouse helped make Obsession a smash, and they aren’t planning on slowing down.
For NYCC 2026, BlumFest turned into a jam-packed panel, giving attendees a look at their 2027 slate before getting more specific about certain releases. If you couldn’t attend NYCC 2026 or weren’t paying attention, don’t rip; we’ve got you covered!
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The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer is released
Release date: March 12, 2027
Director Mike Flanagan and star Chiwetel Ejiofor (Backrooms) were on hand to talk the latest Exorcist film, which Flanagan says won’t feel like past Exorcist films.
“This movie is unlike any other ‘Exorcist’ movie that’s ever been made, which was something that we were really determined to do from the very beginning, to take this franchise in a completely different direction,” Flanagan said. “And one of the things that we all kind of agreed on going in was that it had to be scary. It had to just be goddamn scary, like to your bones scary.”
LaKeith Stanfield will now star in Molepeople
Release date: August 27, 2027
Director Rob Savage (Other Mommy) was on hand to talk about the Jessica Chastain-led Blumhouse horror, and, to the audience’s surprise, he announced that his next film, Molepeople, would star LaKeith Stanfield, who was also there. No information was given (other than that this is a film Savage has wanted to make for a while), but if it sounds familiar, that’s because Stanfield is replacing Anthony Ramos, the previous lead in this film.
Craig Zobel to direct Something Is Killing The Children
Release date: TBD
During NYCC 2025, it was announced that a Something Is Killing The Children film adaptation of the horror comic would be on the way, it was announced during BlumFest that Craig Zobel (The Hunt) was attached to direct.
For those wondering, in the comic, children are killed; for those wondering, that will be going down in the film as well. “The first time that Jason and I talked about it, about 20 to 30 minutes into the conversation, I was like, ‘You’ve, like, read the copy? This would be intense,’” Something Is Killing the Children creator James Dickinson said. “It’s called Something Is Killing the Children, and, you know, I promise you, there are kids who die.”
MatPat is developing Amanda the Adventurer into a feature film
Release date: TBD
At the top of the panel, the question of “why is MatPat here?” was revealed: as MatPat is known for his game and film theories, Blumhouse felt it made sense that he would be the one to develop horror games and other internet oddities into feature-length films. First up? Amanda the Adventurer, a puzzle/horror game where the player finds videotapes that help unlock the mysteries behind the Amanda the Adventurer series.
“The Horror Queen” Heidi Wong developing a film with Blumhouse
Release date: TBD
Known as @itsheidiwong across social media, Wong found a unique was onto the 2025 TIME 100 Creators List and Forbes 30 Under 30 lists: by remixing horror scenes and moments with creative storytelling and sketches. Blum announced that Wong would be developing a short film that they hoped would later become a feature-length film. No word on what’s going on with the project, but Wong says she’s been dropping butterfly emojis across social media for a while (even wearing a dress with butterflies on it) and mentioned that her Asian heritage would also be involved.
An exclusive look at River
Release date: January 15, 2027
While the trailer for director Josh Giuliano’s River was an in-room exclusive, it was a good one. Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) having to swim fast AF from a man in a mask in hot pursuit?! Terrifying! Rothe, who was on-hand, spoke on having to spend 14 of the 22 shooting days for River in the water, as well as mentioning that the entire film was done with practical effects.
Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson talk Anything But Ghosts
Release date: May 7, 2027
The duo behind that's a bad idea—Obsession director Curry Barker and his creative partner, Cooper Tomlinson—were on hand to discuss Anything But Ghosts, which they both star in (and Barker directs). Barker spoke about being on-screen with Tomlinson for this film.
“We wrote this together thinking this will be the movie that we starred in together, an homage to what we’ve been doing online,” Barker said. “I didn’t write Obsession with me necessarily in mind, but we knew we had to do these two characters.”