Everything We Learned During the BlumFest Panel at NYCC 2026

New York Comic Con is underway, taking over the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from October 8-11 and bringing together comic book creators, video game companies, pro wrestlers, TV studios, and much, much more under one roof for fandom. The 20th anniversary of NYCC has featured exciting booths, like Funko’s Funkoween, which featured everything from a spot to shoot hoops and another to check out the NYC-specific Pop! Yourself options that are (or will be) available. It also hosted Blumhouse Productions’ BlumFest 2026, kicked off by their latest film, Other Mommy, and featuring a star-studded panel to close out the Friday night festivities.

Blumhouse has been at the cutting edge of modern horror, producing everything from the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises to Jordan Peele’s 2017 opus Get Out, and more recently, gory holiday action comedies like Violent Night. Blumhouse helped make Obsession a smash, and they aren’t planning on slowing down.

For NYCC 2026, BlumFest turned into a jam-packed panel, giving attendees a look at their 2027 slate before getting more specific about certain releases. If you couldn’t attend NYCC 2026 or weren’t paying attention, don’t rip; we’ve got you covered!