'Landman' Season 3 Gets Promising Update From Paramount+ Amid Filming Delay

Season 3 will pick up with Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris striking out on his own and Demi Moore’s Cami Miller facing an increasingly dangerous future at M-Tex Oil, as Paramount+ doubles down on serving the broader “Taylorverse” audience.

James Jordan (Dale Bradley) says production on Season 3 has slipped from August to a September start and will run through early 2027, teasing 10 “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild” episodes and revealing Sheridan has already sent him the Season 3 script.

Paramount+ exec Jane Wiseman says Taylor Sheridan is actively writing Landman and confirms “we have more Landman coming,” signaling the series remains central to the streamer’s plans despite his eventual move to NBCUniversal in 2029.

Landman fans finally have something more encouraging than a production delay to chew on: Paramount+ says Taylor Sheridan is actively writing the show's next chapter. Jane Wiseman, EVP and Head of Originals at Paramount+, confirmed that Landman remains firmly in the streamer's plans while discussing the company's relationship with Sheridan, whose eventual move to NBCUniversal has raised questions about the future of his Paramount empire. Asked about Sheridan's current slate, Wiseman didn't dance around Landman. "Between Tulsa and Landman, which Taylor is writing right now. Frisco, Dutton, Madison, we have a lot of business, and we're going to be in business for time to come," she told Deadline.

That's a notable vote of confidence after the timeline for Landman Season 3 recently became less certain. James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley, previously revealed that production had slipped from its expected August start. Instead, Jordan said filming would begin "sometime in September" and continue through the first quarter of 2027. "It's going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like season 1 and season 2 have been," Jordan said. "Billy Bob and everybody, we're all ready to get back to work." Jordan had already received at least some Season 3 material directly from Sheridan. "I've got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone," he said. "I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek." Wiseman's comments now add another piece to that puzzle: whatever caused the production schedule to shift, Paramount+ isn't talking about Landman like a show headed for the exits. In fact, the streamer considers Sheridan's programming one of the foundations of its entire strategy.