Nathan Fielder's Elizabeth Holmes Doc Lands an R for Some 'Graphic Nudity'

The film is Fielder's feature directorial debut, co-directed with Lance Oppenheim. It follows him moving in with Holmes and her husband, William Evans, during the 34 days before she reported to federal prison.

The MPA has handed You Can See Everything an R for language and some “graphic nudity.” The extent of that nudity (and the person responsible for it) hasn’t been revealed yet.

Nathan Fielder 's upcoming Elizabeth Holmes documentary now carries a rating (and reasoning for said rating) that is pretty shocking.

A24's synopsis sets the terms of the film for everyone’s expectations: "Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss."

Oppenheim and Fielder reached out to Holmes in 2023 after hearing she was looking for someone to document her life. Cameras rolled that April, under an arrangement with A24 that let the filmmakers walk away from the footage if no film emerged.

Three years of shooting produced a 174-minute cut. The documentary surfaced as a secret screening at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 6, where attendees surrendered their phones and did not know what they were about to watch.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman called it "a one-of-a-kind reality-TV-as-hangout-movie psychodrama circus," writing that Fielder is less interested in settling the question of Holmes' guilt than in understanding what made her tick.

Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding Theranos investors, a term she began in May 2023 at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. In Dec. 2025, she formally asked President Donald Trump for early release.