Florida Man Arrested for Filming OnlyFans Content in Public Park

A Florida man landed behind bars after being spotted doing ann early-morning OnlyFans content shoot at a public park.

Nathan Christopher Aleman, 40, was arrested around 5 a.m. Saturday at Sawgrass Lake Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to CBS12, which cited an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Aleman was underneath a pavilion at the park when a bystander reported seeing him with his pants down and touching himself.

The person confronted Aleman about what they had witnessed. Aleman reportedly apologized and agreed to remain at the park until law enforcement arrived.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aleman told deputies both before and after being read his Miranda rights that he had been filming content for OnlyFans when the other person sat down nearby.