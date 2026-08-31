Pop Culture

Florida Man Arrested for Filming OnlyFans Content in Public Park

The 40-year-old allegedly told deputies he was filming OnlyFans content when a bystander spotted him.

A man with short curly hair and a beard, wearing an orange shirt, in a mug shot.
(Image via TMZ)

A Florida man landed behind bars after being spotted doing ann early-morning OnlyFans content shoot at a public park.

Nathan Christopher Aleman, 40, was arrested around 5 a.m. Saturday at Sawgrass Lake Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to CBS12, which cited an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Aleman was underneath a pavilion at the park when a bystander reported seeing him with his pants down and touching himself.

The person confronted Aleman about what they had witnessed. Aleman reportedly apologized and agreed to remain at the park until law enforcement arrived.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aleman told deputies both before and after being read his Miranda rights that he had been filming content for OnlyFans when the other person sat down nearby.

Law enforcement classified the bystander as a victim of the alleged exposure rather than simply a witness to the incident.

Aleman was subsequently taken into custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

The charge is Aleman's first alleged offense and is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law. If convicted, he could face up to one year behind bars and a fine of as much as $1,000. Subsequent offenses can potentially result in felony charges.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to charge users for access to exclusive material and has become widely known for hosting adult content.

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