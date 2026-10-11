Marvel Announces New Live-Action Series 'Zodiac' at NYCC: ‘It’s a Secret’

Key Takeaways
- Marvel Television announced "Zodiac," a live-action spy thriller series heading to Disney+ in 2028, revealing only a title and logo at New York Comic Con.
- Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, unveiled the project during the Thursday panel but declined to share plot details, calling it "a secret."
- Casting for "Zodiac" begins within a couple of weeks, with production set to start in London in spring 2027, about a year before the Disney+ premiere.
- In Marvel Comics, Zodiac refers to a supervillain cabal using astrological codenames that first appeared in "The Avengers" #72 in January 1970, and the series arrives as Marvel's live-action slate narrows with "Daredevil: Born Again" ending in 2027 and "Wonder Man" season two canceled.
Marvel Television is gearing up to release a “global spy thriller,” and the only details we have about it can be found in its logo.
Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, opened the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8 by unveiling the title and logo for Zodiac, a live-action series heading to Disney+ in 2028.
Instead of revealing what it’s going to be about, Winderbaum pointed the room toward the artwork to give a tease about its plot.
"And for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you'll see a few clues about where we're going," he said.
"And no, I can't tell you anything else about it yet because it's a secret! We're going to start casting it in a couple of weeks.”
Production is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, roughly a year ahead of the Disney+ debut.
In the comics, Zodiac is shorthand for a group of supervillains who operate under astrological codenames. The original incarnation was a criminal organization founded by Cornelius van Lunt, who went by Taurus, with twelve members rotating leadership; it first appeared in The Avengers #72 in January 1970, by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema. An android version followed in The Defenders #49 in July 1977, and later takes surfaced in Alpha Flight and The New Warriors.
Zodiac is the first new live-action Marvel series announced since Ironheart in 2025, and it arrives as the studio's live-action slate thins out.
VisionQuest premieres Oct. 14, closing the trilogy that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Daredevil: Born Again wraps with its third and final season in 2027. A second season of Wonder Man was canceled despite an Emmy nomination for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.