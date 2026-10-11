Marvel Announces New Live-Action Series 'Zodiac' at NYCC: ‘It’s a Secret’

Instead of revealing what it’s going to be about, Winderbaum pointed the room toward the artwork to give a tease about its plot.

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, opened the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8 by unveiling the title and logo for Zodiac, a live-action series heading to Disney+ in 2028.

Marvel Television is gearing up to release a “global spy thriller,” and the only details we have about it can be found in its logo.

"And for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you'll see a few clues about where we're going," he said.

"And no, I can't tell you anything else about it yet because it's a secret! We're going to start casting it in a couple of weeks.”

Production is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, roughly a year ahead of the Disney+ debut.

In the comics, Zodiac is shorthand for a group of supervillains who operate under astrological codenames. The original incarnation was a criminal organization founded by Cornelius van Lunt, who went by Taurus, with twelve members rotating leadership; it first appeared in The Avengers #72 in January 1970, by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema. An android version followed in The Defenders #49 in July 1977, and later takes surfaced in Alpha Flight and The New Warriors.

Zodiac is the first new live-action Marvel series announced since Ironheart in 2025, and it arrives as the studio's live-action slate thins out.