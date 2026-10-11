Pop Culture

LaKeith Stanfield to Star In New Blumhouse Horror Film 'Molepeople'

The Oscar nominee announced the movie's 2027 release date at New York Comic Con.

LaKeith Stanfield
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • LaKeith Stanfield revealed at New York Comic-Con that his new Blumhouse horror film "Molepeople" will open in theaters on Aug. 27, 2027, with Ben Mendelsohn co-starring.
  • "Molepeople" follows a man who descends into abandoned tunnels beneath New York City and discovers a twisted society living underground.
  • Director Rob Savage, currently in theaters with "Other Mommy," compared the film's tone to "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Hills Have Eyes," working from a script by Nathan Elston.
  • The project dates back to 2024 when Anthony Ramos was attached as an indie film, but it later moved to Paramount Primal with Stanfield replacing Ramos, and filming is expected to begin in the U.K. around late November or early December.

LaKeith Stanfield has revealed the planned release date for a creepy new horror movie that he’s starring in.

At New York Comic-Con on Oct. 9, Stanfield previewed his next movie, the horror film Molepeople, during a special appearance at the convention. The film hits theaters on Aug. 27, 2027, and Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn stars opposite him.

The story follows a man who climbs down into the abandoned tunnels under New York City and finds a society living underneath its streets.

Director Rob Savage, who also has Other Mommy currently in theaters, called it a film "in the vein of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes."

For Stanfield, this is far from his first foray into horror after a small part in 2014's The Purge: Anarchy and Jordan Peele's Get Out. His horror credits also include Death Note, Haunted Mansion, and the series The Changeling.

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