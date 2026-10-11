LaKeith Stanfield to Star In New Blumhouse Horror Film 'Molepeople'

LaKeith Stanfield has revealed the planned release date for a creepy new horror movie that he’s starring in.

At New York Comic-Con on Oct. 9, Stanfield previewed his next movie, the horror film Molepeople, during a special appearance at the convention. The film hits theaters on Aug. 27, 2027, and Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn stars opposite him.

The story follows a man who climbs down into the abandoned tunnels under New York City and finds a society living underneath its streets.

Director Rob Savage, who also has Other Mommy currently in theaters, called it a film "in the vein of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes."

For Stanfield, this is far from his first foray into horror after a small part in 2014's The Purge: Anarchy and Jordan Peele's Get Out. His horror credits also include Death Note, Haunted Mansion, and the series The Changeling.