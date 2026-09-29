Rob Lowe Says 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sequel Is Still 'Definitely in the Works'

"It is definitely in the works, for sure,” Lowe said. "All of us actors want to do it, and we're supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October."

On Sunday (September 27), the actor appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the chat, he said the long-discussed sequel to the 1985 Joel Schumacher film moving forward and that the cast is about to see the script.

Rob Lowe has confirmed that a sequel to the cult classic St. Elmo's Fire is still being worked on, and that he's just waiting on the script to be sent to him.

While it’s been 41 years in the making, the holdup hasn't seemed to be down to the cast. Every principal actor from the original ensemble, including Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham, has been described as open to coming back.

Apparently it's the writing that's been delaying the sequel. "Everyone wants to do it. We just need to get the script right, and that's what we're working on," Lowe said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June.

By August, he was more specific about how many attempts it had taken. "We've gone through a couple versions of the script. We're not going to do it until it's right, and we're waiting for a new version. But everybody's really excited about it," he told E! News.

The project first surfaced publicly in 2024, when Lowe, talking to Entertainment Tonight, described talks with the studio as being in "very, very, very, very, very early stages." Demi Moore said around the same time, during an interview at the Toronto Film Festival, that "conversations are happening" and that the team was "looking for the right partner."

Joel Schumacher directed the original from a script he co-wrote with Carl Kurlander, following seven recent Georgetown University graduates through jobs, apartments and each other. The ensemble helped cement the Brat Pack label that has followed its members ever since.