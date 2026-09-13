Gintama Heads to Roblox for First Time With Black Clover Right Behind It

Gintama is getting its own Roblox game, and it’s the first one the long-running anime has ever officially authorized.

Tokyo studio WAKA Inc. revealed the project on Sept. 10, during the Roblox Developer Conference in San Jose, California. WAKA is developing and distributing the title.

The game carries a full license and is being supervised by the anime's production committee, meaning the rights holders are signing off on the work as it comes together.

That committee is a deep bench: creator Hideaki Sorachi, Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, BNP, and Aniplex all hold rights to the project collectively.

Sorachi's manga began in Weekly Shonen Jump and has since sold more than 73 million copies worldwide, digital editions included.