Pop Culture

Gintama Heads to Roblox for First Time With Black Clover Right Behind It

Tokyo studio WAKA Inc. revealed the licensed Gintama project at the Roblox Developer Conference.

Gintama cosplay
Image via SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Gintama is getting its first officially licensed Roblox game, developed and distributed by Tokyo studio WAKA Inc.
  • WAKA Inc. revealed the Gintama project on Thursday, September 10, during the Roblox Developer Conference 2026 in the U.S.
  • The Gintama game is fully licensed and supervised by the anime's production committee, which includes creator Hideaki Sorachi, Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, BNP and Aniplex.
  • WAKA Inc. also announced a licensed cooperative action game based on Black Clover at the same conference, another Shueisha property it will develop and distribute on Roblox.

Gintama is getting its own Roblox game, and it’s the first one the long-running anime has ever officially authorized.

Tokyo studio WAKA Inc. revealed the project on Sept. 10, during the Roblox Developer Conference in San Jose, California. WAKA is developing and distributing the title.

The game carries a full license and is being supervised by the anime's production committee, meaning the rights holders are signing off on the work as it comes together.

That committee is a deep bench: creator Hideaki Sorachi, Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, BNP, and Aniplex all hold rights to the project collectively.

Sorachi's manga began in Weekly Shonen Jump and has since sold more than 73 million copies worldwide, digital editions included.

Gintama has already been through television anime, theatrical features, and live-action films, but a player-controlled version on Roblox is new ground.

The Gintama reveal did not arrive alone. WAKA used the same conference to announce an official Roblox game based on Black Clover, another Shueisha property, again licensed by that series' production committee.

The Black Clover title is being pitched as a cooperative action experience built specifically for Roblox, with WAKA handling development and distribution, too.

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