The 1997 Issue Where 'One Piece' Began Is Now a Solana Token

A piece of manga history just landed on the blockchain.

Phygitals has tokenized the 1997 Weekly Shonen Jump No. 34, the magazine that carried One Piece's first-ever print appearance, calling it the first tokenized manga in history. The drop places one of only 118 graded copies of that issue into a Solana-backed digital pack.

Solana's official X account highlighted the release on Aug. 28, writing, "The magazine that started One Piece, sealed, graded, and tokenized on Solana. @Phygitals."