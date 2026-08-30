Pop Culture

The 1997 Issue Where 'One Piece' Began Is Now a Solana Token

One of only 118 graded copies of the Weekly Shonen Jump issue that introduced Luffy is now tokenized.

One Piece
SEBASTIEN DUPUY / AFP via Getty Images

A piece of manga history just landed on the blockchain.

Phygitals has tokenized the 1997 Weekly Shonen Jump No. 34, the magazine that carried One Piece's first-ever print appearance, calling it the first tokenized manga in history. The drop places one of only 118 graded copies of that issue into a Solana-backed digital pack.

Solana's official X account highlighted the release on Aug. 28, writing, "The magazine that started One Piece, sealed, graded, and tokenized on Solana. @Phygitals."

Phygitals brings a track record to the manga category. The platform has processed more than $250 million in tokenized collectible volume and sold over 520,000 units since its founding, all without outside venture capital. It integrated with Fanatics Collect in April 2026, embedding its inventory inside one of the largest traditional card marketplaces.

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