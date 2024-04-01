Who Is Daphne Joy and How Is She Connected to 50 Cent and Diddy?

50 Cent is facing serious allegations from the mother of his second child after he trolled her over accusations leveled against her in a lawsuit targeting Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Daphne Joy has made serious allegations against her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, with whom she welcomed 11-year-old son Sire Jackson in 2012. The actress and model, born in the Philippines in 1987, has now been brought into the Diddy scandal after she was mentioned in Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder.
Who is Daphne Joy and what does she do for work?
Joy is a 37-year-old model and actress, who maintains an active Instagram account with over 1.7 million followers. She has appeared in various movies in small roles, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Frankenhood, and Venice Heat, among others.
She still works with various brands as a model, which she will often advertise on her social media pages. On her official website, she is selling an eponymous silhouette dress collection, which boasts "buttery soft, breathable, stretch fabric" designed to showcase "a woman's beautiful curves." In 2022, she promised that she would be releasing a swimwear collection release "soon."
Additionally, she runs an OnlyFans account, which fans can subscribe to for $24.99 a month.
When did she date 50 Cent?
Joy was in a relationship with 50 Cent between 2011 and 2012. They welcomed their only son together, Sire Jackson, in September 2012. They broke up shortly after. The former couple have remained relatively private about their relationship.
They have infrequently shared photos of them amicably co-parenting Sire.
Was she in a relationship with Diddy?
It's unclear if Joy was ever in a confirmed relationship with Diddy, but they've been spotted together in public several times over the years. In September 2022, while Diddy was in a public relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, she shared a video of her watching his performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
In November 2022, she wished Diddy a happy birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my favorite person," she wrote. The Bad Boy Records founder also shared a photo that showed her cutting a cake for his 52nd birthday.
What has 50 Cent said about her connection to Diddy in the past?
In a since-deleted post shared in 2022 shortly after rumors circulated that Joy was romantically linked to Diddy, 50 Cent trolled his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.
"Please stop doing this to me," she wrote in the comments, which seemingly prompted him to delete the post. "I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please."
What does the lawsuit against Diddy accuse her of?
In the amended version of Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, filed on March 25, he accused the media mogul's accountant Robin Greenhill of ensuring "the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed." He named three women as alleged sex workers, including Daphne Joy and Yung Miami.
"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," reads the lawsuit. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, a.k.a. 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, a.k.a., 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill."
In a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Thank you God for your love."
50 Cent trolls her over the allegations, seeks sole custody of their son
Shortly after the accusation against Joy started circulating online, the rapper responded by trolling her.
"I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker. LOL 😆Yo this shit is a movie," he wrote in a subliminal tweet."
Us Weekly later reported that Fif wasn't happy about the news and is seeking sole custody of their son.
50 also took to social media to confirm the reports by sharing a screenshot of a Complex article and writing, "See you in family court, sex worker!"
Daphne Joy denies the allegations and accuses 50 Cent of rape
Joy denied the accusation Jones' lawsuit made against her and also made an accusation of her own against 50 Cent.
"Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now," Joy opened an Instagram post. "You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing."
She didn't directly mention Diddy, who has been hit with at least five sexual misconduct and abuse lawsuits since November 2023, but accused 50 Cent of rape.
"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on," she wrote. "You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."
She added that 50 Cent has allegedly been an absent father, despite her efforts to keep a healthy relationship between him and their son Sire Jackson. She wrote that she even moved to New York to be closer to him, but he's only made the effort to see him 10 times over two years.
Daphne Joy previously accused 50 Cent of domestic violence in 2013
In 2013, Daphne Joy reported a domestic violence incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. She alleged that 50 Cent kicked down the bedroom door to a Toluca Lake, California condo and engaged in a heated argument. It was also alleged that 50 kicked her during the incident, leaving her with an injury.
50 was additionally accused of causing $7,000 in property damage, which included a broken chandelier and television. He was charged with four vandalism counts and one domestic violence count. When the case went to court, 50 Cent pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism. The rest of the charges were dropped but he paid $7,1000 in restitution and $2,390 in fines. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of community service.
50 Cent responds with "little sex worker" taunt
In response to Joy's message, 50 Cent hit back with a post that included a photo of Diddy and Joy walking together. "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy," the 48-year-old captioned the photo. "So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker."
50 alluded to Joy in another post celebrating his Final Lap Tour generating millions in sales by continuing his "little sex worker" taunt.