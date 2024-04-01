Who Is Daphne Joy and How Is She Connected to 50 Cent and Diddy?

Daphne Joy denies the allegations and accuses 50 Cent of rape

Joy denied the accusation Jones' lawsuit made against her and also made an accusation of her own against 50 Cent.

"Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now," Joy opened an Instagram post. "You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing."

She didn't directly mention Diddy, who has been hit with at least five sexual misconduct and abuse lawsuits since November 2023, but accused 50 Cent of rape.

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on," she wrote. "You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

She added that 50 Cent has allegedly been an absent father, despite her efforts to keep a healthy relationship between him and their son Sire Jackson. She wrote that she even moved to New York to be closer to him, but he's only made the effort to see him 10 times over two years.