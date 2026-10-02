Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Planning Intimate Wedding With No 'GMA' Guests

The couple's daughters are expected to play prominent roles in their intimate wedding ceremony.

T.J. Holmes in a black suit and Amy Robach in a black dress pose together, smiling at an iHeartRadio event.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Key Takeaways

  • Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly plan to invite 50 to 60 close friends and family to their wedding, leaving former “Good Morning America” colleagues off the guest list.
  • Holmes’ daughter Sabine and Robach’s daughters Ava and Annie are expected to serve as bridesmaids.
  • The couple also plans to invite their former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, though they do not expect either to attend.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are moving forward with plans for an intimate wedding after announcing their engagement on Oct. 14.

A “source” tells Us Weekly that the former GMA3 co-hosts plan to keep the celebration relatively small, with about 50 to 60 of their closest friends and family expected to receive invitations. One group reportedly missing from the current guest list, per the source, is their former Good Morning America colleagues — at least “as of now.”

Instead, the couple appears to be putting their children at the center of the ceremony. Holmes' daughter Sabine and Robach's daughters Ava and Annie are expected to be among the bridesmaids as the pair brings their families together for the occasion.

Robach and Holmes also reportedly plan to extend invitations to their former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, although they aren't expecting either to attend.

The intimate wedding plans mark another chapter for a couple whose relationship became intertwined with their careers at ABC News. Robach joined the network in 2012, followed by Holmes in 2014. They were eventually paired as co-hosts of GMA3 in 2020.

Their relationship later became public while both were still married to other people, setting off intense scrutiny surrounding their personal lives and their positions at the network. Robach and Holmes ultimately left ABC News in 2023.

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