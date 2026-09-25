Terry Crews on Potential 'White Chicks' Sequel: 'I Am Ready for When They Call'

“Keep shouting, because I want the Wayans to hear this,” Crews told the Jennifer Hudson Show audience as they cheered in response to a White Chicks mention this week. “The Wayans Brothers, listen, they changed my life forever with that movie. That movie is bigger now than it’s ever been, and it was twenty-something-odd years ago. Did you see that picture of me working out? I've been staying in shape for twenty-something-odd years so I could do White Chicks 2.” Crews conceded, however, that the decision on whether or not to pursue another White Chicks was not his to make. Still, he’s game should the Wayans choose to return to the comedic world of Brittany and Tiffany Wilson. “It’s not up to me,” he added. “It is up to them. They are the creators. But Scary Movie had to perform well, and it did, so now there’s no obstacles and I cannot wait. I am ready for when they call. I am right there. I’m clearing my schedule and I’m doing it.”

While it’s true that over 20 years have passed since the original White Chicks (22 to be exact), sizable time gaps aren’t inherently an impediment to the sequel strategy. The recent successes of Top Gun: Maverick and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, for example, show that fans are more than willing to show up.