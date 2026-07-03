Jennifer Hudson

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Patti LaBelle & Jennifer Hudson Had Fans Cheering at the MLB All-Star Game
Music

Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle Lead Star-Studded MLB All-Star Game Celebration

The EGOT winner and the Godmother of Soul helped turn the pregame festivities into a celebration of music, Philadelphia, and America’s 250th anniversary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Jennifer Hudson Got a Sweet Mother's Day Surprise from Her Son
Pop Culture

Jennifer Hudson Gets Emotional Over Mother’s Day Surprise From Son

The Oscar winner got emotional on her talk show when 16-year-old David honored her late mom with a homemade pound cake and flowers on live TV.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Jennifer Hudson at an event, wearing a gray coat over a black top, with voluminous curly hair and a bright smile.
Music

Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival

'Dreamgirls' is returning to Broadway this fall, with Jennifer Hudson joining the team as a producer for the iconic musical’s revival.

Mark Elibert152 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kyle Kuzma Says Wedding Plans With Winnie Harlow Are 'Confidential'

The Milwaukee Bucks power forward proposed to Harlow on a flight to Turks and Caicos last February.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
(L-R) 2Pac, Thandie Newton and Tim Roth.
Pop Culture

Thandiwe Newton Remembers 'Beautiful Soul' 2Pac: 'I Loved Him'

The actor recalled the late rapper telling her and Gridlock'd co-star Tim Roth about being shot in Quad Studios on the set of the 1997 movie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
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Tia Mowry and Lenny Kravitz
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Recalls Awkward Encounter With Lenny Kravitz

She remembers not being able to get her words out.

Trey Alston227 days ago
R&B star Summer Walker appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 13, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)
Music

Summer Walker Pulls Up to Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Wedding Dress

One lucky J. Hud crew member caught Summer Walker's bouquet during the famed pre-show ritual.

Alex Gonzalez246 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: "Reasonable Doubt" star Lori Harvey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 12, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Says Her Mom Thought She Was 'Joking' About 'Playboy' Cover

Lori Harvey said her parents gave her the stamp of approval after seeing her 'Playboy' photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams247 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 29, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 31, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Been on the 'Defense' and 'Through So Much'

The three-time Grammy winner is now enjoying her "soft girl era."

Jaelani Turner-Williams258 days ago
Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day
Pop Culture

Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day

Nia Long has had her fair share of suitors, but she recently revealed that she turned down Prince's advances back in the day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo262 days ago
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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: Halle Bailey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Doesn't Want Women to 'Feel Alone' During Postpartum Depression

The actress and singer explained that new moms need a "strong support system."

Jaelani Turner-Williams263 days ago
X/TheJenniferHudsonShow
Music

Cardi B Gets a "Bodak Yellow"-Themed Welcome on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

The talk show's crew dubbed Bardi a "superstar" with "all the hits."

Jaelani Turner-Williams305 days ago
Cardi B poses confidently with crossed arms, wearing a strapless dress and large earrings, against a backdrop with musical notes.
Music

Cardi B Says She Wants To Have More Children

The rapper, who shares Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with ex Offset, says she wants a bigger family for a hilarious reason.

Alex Ocho311 days ago
Left: Eddie Murphy in a black suit smiles at an event. Right: Jennifer Hudson in a black outfit poses with Beyoncé, who wears a black hat and jacket.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Reveals a Previously Untold Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson Story From 'Dreamgirls' Set

The Oscar-nominated actor shared a wholesome story about the two women between takes on the set of 'Dreamgirls.'

Alex Ocho344 days ago
Common speaks on stage during the "On Purpose Live Tour" at The Chicago Theatre on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Common on First 'Heartbreak' Being Among His 'Greatest Lessons': 'I Was Broken'

The rapper-actor said that the relationship was with his "first love" as an adult.

Jaelani Turner-Williams351 days ago
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BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 20: Common and Jennifer Hudson attend the game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty during Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals on October 20, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Music

Common Says Dating Jennifer Hudson Is One of the 'Most Important Things' to Him

The rapper-actor said he needed to "grow and evolve" before dating Hudson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams352 days ago
A Playboi Carti stage performance with two SUVs, fog effects, dancers, and an audience capturing the scene.
Music

2025 BET Awards Performances: Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, and More

Monday night's ceremony also featured tributes to Quincy Jones and a '106 & Park' reunion set.

Trace William Cowen403 days ago
Eddie Murphy wearing glasses and a black jacket, standing against a light background.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Marries Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence got engaged last November.

tara mahadevan414 days ago

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