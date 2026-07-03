'Respect' Director Liesl Tommy Speaks on the Responsibility of Bringing Aretha Franklin's Story to the Big Screen
Featured
Pop Culture
Liesl Tommy made her film directorial debut with 'Respect,' a biopic that focuses on Aretha Franklin's human side, finding her voice and the power of women.Karla Rodriguez
'Respect' star Jennifer Hudson and director Liesl Tommy share all about the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic and share a new trailer ahead of the August release.Karla Rodriguez
All of the famous women who shocked the world by shedding pounds.Complex
From Kanye West debuting Nike Air Yeezys to Lil Kim's memorable moto outfit, these are the most iconic Grammy style moments of all time.Mike DeStefano