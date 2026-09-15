Michael Jai White Says Nearly 20 Years of Life Made ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Hit Different

White says revisiting Marcus—a funny but deeply insecure Black man—offered a rare chance to show that “we’re layered in real life,” while the sequel’s focus on grown children inspired more honest conversations with his own sons and daughters.

Michael Jai White says nearly 20 years of marriages, children and other life experiences gave the returning cast of Why Did I Get Married Again? more depth: “You got to live life in order to interpret it.”

Nearly two decades after Michael Jai White first stepped into Marcus' marriage with Angela in Why Did I Get Married?, the cast got back together for Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again? But that reunion came with one unavoidable difference: everybody has lived a lot more life. White reunited with Lamman Rucker and Richard T. Jones for a BlackTree TV interview about the Netflix sequel, and the actors didn't pretend that returning to the franchise felt exactly like it did in 2007. "We're all older," White joked in an interview with BlackTree TV. "We actually got gray hair."

Beyond the obvious, White said the years between movies gave the actors experiences that naturally carried into their performances. The original film arrived before marriages, children and other milestones reshaped some members of the cast's lives. "This life experience goes into our character," White said, adding, "You got to live life in order to interpret it." That's particularly relevant for White's Marcus, whose volatile but enduring marriage to Tasha Smith's Angela has been central to the franchise from the beginning. White described Marcus as "very insecure" underneath the humor and arguments, saying the opportunity to show those dimensions remains significant because Black male characters aren't always afforded that range onscreen. "We're layered in real life," he said. "You don't usually see it, but actually that's the way we really are. So, it's just refreshing to be able to do it on camera." Why Did I Get Married Again? shifts some of that examination to the characters' relationships with their now-grown children. The story reunites the longtime friends in Lake Como, Italy, for a wedding involving the next generation, only for the parents to recognize how much of themselves their children have absorbed.

For White, that storyline didn't stay on the page. He said the film made him reconsider conversations he was having—or hadn't yet had—with his own sons and daughters. White pointed specifically to the tendency for parents to shield their children from past mistakes while presenting an image they can't realistically live up to. "This movie actually changed certain things about my life and my sons and my daughters," he said. "We need to have these conversations." The reunion also brought back Smith, Sharon Leal, Jill Scott, Lamman Rucker and Richard T. Jones alongside Tyler Perry, while Taraji P. Henson joined the franchise. Henson previously revealed that Perry completed the movie on an extraordinarily compressed four-day shooting schedule, something Smith dubbed "refined insanity." Perry pulled it off while dealing with a broken collarbone suffered during a bike ride two weeks before filming.