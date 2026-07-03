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Anna Faris in a black sequined gown poses on a red carpet in front of a large sign.
Pop Culture

Anna Faris Talks Early ‘Scary Movie’ Films, Says She Only Made $65,000 CAD for First Installment

Faris reflects on her low pay, multi-picture contract, and complicated feelings about leading the blockbuster horror spoof franchise

Mark Elibert33 days ago
Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Marlon Wayans inside a glass box in Times Square, surrounded by a crowd. The box displays "Scary Movie" promotional material.
Pop Culture

The ‘Scary Movie 6’ Cast ‘Hotboxed’ a Glass Box in the Middle of Times Square

Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, and Ghostface staged a surreal promo stunt in NYC.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
(L-R) Shawn and Marlon Wayans.
Pop Culture

Wayans Brothers Tease 'White Chicks 2,' Says It Depends on Success of 'Scary Movie 6'

Shawn and Marlon said they're "game" to do a sequel to the early 2000s hit movie.

Trey Alston89 days ago
Marlon Wayans speaks onstage at the 83rd annual Golden Globed nominations announcement and media preview at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'

Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.

Cheryl Thompson125 days ago
YouTube/Paramount Pictures
Pop Culture

‘Scary Movie 6’: Wayans Brothers, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and More Star in First Trailer 

The upcoming comedy spoofs 'Ma,' 'M3GAN' and other recent horror films.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
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'Scary Movie' Actor and Professional Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Dead at 62
Pop Culture

‘Scary Movie’ Star and Professional Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Dead at 62

Aside from playing Miss Mann in the film series, Jayne Trcka was a professional bodybuilder.

Bernadette Giacomazzo191 days ago
Marlon Wayans in a black hat and jacket, and Kai Cenat in a tuxedo at an event.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says Kai Cenat Offered to Help Him Online in Exchange for Part in ‘Scary Movie 6’

On the latest installment of 'GOAT Talk,' Wayans confirmed that Cenat asked him to be involved with the new 'Scary Movie.'

Joe Price323 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Marlon Wayans attends Marlon Wayans' NAACP Awards Celebratory Lunch Hosted By Tene Nicole on March 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans on 'Scary Movie' Sequels Lacking 'Flavor'

Wayans says the sixth 'Scary Movie' installment will have a similar "tone" to the first film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams476 days ago
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Marlon Wayans attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Thinks 'It's Time' to Make a 'White Chicks' Sequel

The actor-comedian thinks "it's time" for a sequel to the 2004 comedy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams507 days ago
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(L) Marlon Wayans visits SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (R) Soulja Boy is seen leaving the Gucci store on December 1, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Calls Soulja Boy a 'Wet Muppet' and 'Crackhead' Amid Back-and-Forth

Wayans and Soulja Boy have recently been beefing online, but the 'Scary Movie' star isn't letting it bother him.

Joe Price519 days ago
Tra Rags in a TikTok.
Pop Culture

Tra Rags Petitions to Get Cast in ‘Scary Movie 6’: ‘I Need to Be in This'

The Wayans brothers recently announced they're rebooting the beloved comedy franchise.

Joe Price623 days ago
Film still
Pop Culture

The Wayans Bros. to Reboot ‘Scary Movie,’ Marking First Movie Together in Almost 20 Years

The first two installments were co-written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Shawn and Marlon Wayans also credited as co-writers and stars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams624 days ago
Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Harvey Weinstein.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’

The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.

Alex Ocho680 days ago
Quiet Place Part 2
Pop Culture

'The Conjuring 3' on Track to Beat Out 'A Quiet Place Part II' at Box Office (UPDATE)

"The Conjuring 3" is ahead of 'A Quiet Place Part II" at the box office, with an estimated $23.5 million being raked in by the 'Conjuring' sequel this weekend.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1867 days ago
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Music

Tyler, the Creator Talks Selling Out MSG, Favorite Movies, and More for 'GQ' Men of the Year Issue

Tyler appears on the cover of the magazine's special Men of the Year issue.

Trace William Cowen2431 days ago
Teyonah Parris attends 'Slave Play' opening night
Pop Culture

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Actress Teyonah Parris Reportedly in Talks to Star in 'Candyman'

Teyonah Parris could appear alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen in the revival of the 1992 cult classic.

Xavier Hamilton2693 days ago

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