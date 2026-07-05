Terry Crews Says Showing Off His 'Big Tongue' in 'White Chicks' Was a 'Surprise'

Terry Crews has revealed that he surprised the cast of White Chicks with his massive tongue while they were filming a scene. During an appearance on Mythical Kitchen to try meals from some of the biggest roles in his career, Crews recalled the dinner scene from White Chicks, where he got the chance to show off his very wide tongue. “The mood on the set was just free,” Crews said around the 3:40 mark. “We could do whatever we wanted to do, and there were a lot of things that I put into the character that no one knew. The fact that I have a very, very big tongue was a surprise to everybody.”

After explaining that he realized he could spread his tongue out when he was 14 years old, Crews returned to how he incorporated his tongue into shooting. “When I had the oyster (for the scene), and I had no idea what I was going to do, I did it right then and there. I said, ‘Excuse me, um, tongue’s kind of big.” According to Crews, the reactions from the filming crew were shocking. “Everyone behind the camera was like, ‘Oh my God.’ You could feel the energy shift.” Later on in the interview, Crews gave the Wayans Brothers their props for their comedic work, calling them the “Jackson 5 of Comedy.” Speaking of Wayans Brothers and their movies, their latest film, Scary Movie 6, broke a franchise record with a $105 million opening worldwide. Because of the success of Scary Movie 6, there’s a very real possibility that White Chicks 2 could be coming out — meaning we’ll see more of Crews’ massive tongue. In April, Shawn and Marlon spoke to Entertainment Tonight about a White Chicks sequel if Scary Movie 6 was successful.

"We’re game. We want to know if people come out and laugh, if they come see Scary Movie (6),” Marlon said. He then added that he’s often asked if there will be a sequel or not. Shawn then added, "If this movie does well, a White Chicks 2 movie can happen.”

