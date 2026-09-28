Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' Opens With $19.2 Million at Domestic Box Office

Pattheads showed up for A24's Chris Hansen-focused thriller.

Robert Pattinson in a white suit and tie stands in a crowd, looking to the side. The background is blurred with people and cameras.
Image via Getty/Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho

A24’s Robert Pattinson-starring Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim, had a very good weekend at the domestic box office.

The latest numbers have the rightfully celebrated drama, starring Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, opening with $19.2 million. That’s enough to place Primetime among A24’s biggest opening weekends, a feat that shouldn’t be a surprise for those who’ve been following the still-active discourse surrounding the latest Pattinson performance.

In case you missed his remarks, Hansen is not thrilled by the film. As we pointed out last week, he’s far from the first public figure to express frustration over their Hollywood depiction.

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