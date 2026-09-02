Robert Pattinson Walked City Streets Reciting Dark Case Files to Nail Chris Hansen's Voice

In order to crack Chris Hansen’s voice for the upcoming A24 movie Primetime, Robert Pattinson revealed to his unique process that probably raised a lot of eyebrows.

In an interview with GQ about the upcoming movie, Pattinson explained that he wandered around city streets and recited disturbing case material aloud to nail the voice of the To Catch a Predator host.

"It's just such a unique voice," Pattinson said. "It was actually incredibly difficult. He has a podcast discussing his old cases, and I was just walking around constantly trying to imitate his voice, but it's pretty dark material. I'm wandering around the streets saying what he's talking about, and people are incredibly confused with what's going on. But his voice is really iconic to me, and it's very hard to do it."

The podcast in question is Have A Seat with Chris Hansen. It is still putting out weekly episodes, should Pattinson need material for a sequel.

Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim, examines the production, ethical questions, and media sensationalism behind To Catch a Predator, the NBC series that ran from 2004 to 2007. At the film’s center is a sting operation that ended with an assistant district attorney dying by suicide after a SWAT team entered his home. The script, written by Ajon Singh, draws from Luke Dittrich's Esquire piece "Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die."