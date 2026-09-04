What to Watch This Week: 'Onslaught', 'Lanterns', and More

We know how it is: so many things to watch, so little time. Between what’s on Netflix, YouTube, and rewatching that GTA VI extended look for the umpteenth time, we are inundated with options. And while variety is said to be the spice of life, doomscrolling streaming services hoping for a dopamine hit can be a different kind of nightmare.

That’s where What to Watch comes in; at the end of every week, we will hit you with a selection of movies, TV shows, and other Pop Culture events to have on your viewing radar. This weekend, for example, features a new A24 film, Onslaught, WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, and even the return of the Snowfall franchise to FX. Here’s a look at everything you need to be watching this (Labor Day) weekend.