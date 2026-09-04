What to Watch This Week: 'Onslaught', 'Lanterns', and More

Key Takeaways
- This weekly watch guide cuts through streaming overload with standout movies, TV episodes, and live pop-culture events for Labor Day weekend.
- Highlights include A24’s super-soldier action-horror film Onslaught, Akira in 4K and IMAX, and the latest episode of Lanterns.
- The six picks also span WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, the Snowfall spinoff The Drop, and the sinister children’s-show horror movie Buddy.
We know how it is: so many things to watch, so little time. Between what’s on Netflix, YouTube, and rewatching that GTA VI extended look for the umpteenth time, we are inundated with options. And while variety is said to be the spice of life, doomscrolling streaming services hoping for a dopamine hit can be a different kind of nightmare.
That’s where What to Watch comes in; at the end of every week, we will hit you with a selection of movies, TV shows, and other Pop Culture events to have on your viewing radar. This weekend, for example, features a new A24 film, Onslaught, WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, and even the return of the Snowfall franchise to FX. Here’s a look at everything you need to be watching this (Labor Day) weekend.
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Onslaught
Premiere Date: September 4, 2026
The latest from Adam Wingard—director of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong and 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire—is an action-horror film from A24 starring Adria Arjona (Blink Twice, Andor) as an Army sniper protecting her family from /checks notes a group of escaped, murderous super soldiers. The body count on this one is likely to be high.
Akira (4K and IMAX re-release)
Premiere Date: September 4, 2026, in select theaters
The anime classic returns to theaters, now in 4K and IMAX. 1988’s Akira is landmark anime cinema, an impactful cult classic that still resonates today. If you haven’t seen this epic, now is the best time to see it in a pristine format.
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event
Premiere Date: September 6, 2026
While normally a Saturday night ordeal, this Labor Day Weekend finds WWE in Atlanta, with Quavo giving a musical performance, Lil Yachty wrestling a singles match, and even finds Bron Breakker facing off against Oba Femi.
The event kicks off at 8 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. (and internationally on YouTube).
Lanterns Season 1, Episode 4
Premiere Date: September 6, 2026
After viewers learned about John Stewart and how he got to where he is now during the captivating third episode of Lanterns, it looks like we delve deeper into the Lantern lore than ever before, including getting to know more about the sinister Sinestro.
You can watch Lanterns on HBO
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Premiere Date: Sept, 8, 2026
With this weekend being Labor Day Weekend, we figured you should be aware that on Tuesday, September 8, FX returns to the Snowfall franchise with The Drop, a Gail Bean-led series focused on Wanda and Leon, but this time, they are trying to find a better way. Wisely, The Drop follows the drug game going legit and getting into the rap game. One has to imagine it will mirror the West Coast rap craze of the ‘90s, while showing how Gail and Leon progress as a couple and as individuals.
You can watch The Drop on FX and Hulu.
Buddy
Premiere Date: In theaters now
Were you scared of shows like Barney & Friends growing up? Ever wonder what happens when the program is done…and thought it might be sinister? From the mind of Casper Kelly (“Too Many Cooks”) and featuring stars like Cristin Milotti and Keegan-Michael Key, Buddy is an intriguing watch for horror fans and ‘90s nostalgia lovers alike.