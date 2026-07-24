Pokimane
Imane Anys, known online as Pokimane, is a Moroccan-Canadian streamer who launched her Twitch career in 2013, initially gaining recognition for her gameplay in League of Legends before expanding to Fortnite and Among Us. She reached over 9 million followers on Twitch by 2021, becoming one of the platform’s most-followed female streamers. In 2020, she co-founded the content creator collective OfflineTV, collaborating with creators like Scarra and LilyPichu to produce group streams and variety content.
Pokimane has also made notable appearances outside of Twitch, including a 2021 partnership with Riot Games for the Valorant Champions Tour and a 2022 YouTube series called “Pokimane Reacts,” where she engages with viral internet content. Her consistent engagement with fans through interactive chat sessions and charity streams has solidified her role as a leading figure in the gaming and streaming community.