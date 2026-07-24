Pokimane

Imane Anys, known online as Pokimane, is a Moroccan-Canadian streamer who launched her Twitch career in 2013, initially gaining recognition for her gameplay in League of Legends before expanding to Fortnite and Among Us. She reached over 9 million followers on Twitch by 2021, becoming one of the platform’s most-followed female streamers. In 2020, she co-founded the content creator collective OfflineTV, collaborating with creators like Scarra and LilyPichu to produce group streams and variety content. Pokimane has also made notable appearances outside of Twitch, including a 2021 partnership with Riot Games for the Valorant Champions Tour and a 2022 YouTube series called “Pokimane Reacts,” where she engages with viral internet content. Her consistent engagement with fans through interactive chat sessions and charity streams has solidified her role as a leading figure in the gaming and streaming community.

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Pokimane and D4vd.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Says She's Had 'Nightmares' Over D4vd Case: 'No One Suspected Anything'

The streamer starred in D4vd's "What Are You Waiting For" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
Imane "Pokimane" Anys.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Explains Why She's 'Really' Into Celibacy: 'There's So Many Upsides'

It comes after the popular Twitch streamer recently shared that she bought herself an engagement ring.

Joe Price237 days ago
Pokimane
Pop Culture

Pokimane Buys Herself an Engagement Ring: 'Why Shouldn't I?'

"A lot of you were saying, 'Girl, just go get one for yourself.' So that's what I did."

Trey Alston247 days ago
Pokimane in a black lace gown poses at a formal event, smiling, with a dark background featuring text.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Laments Current State of Streaming, Misses When It Was 'Not Just Drama Baiting'

The 2025 Streamer Awards nominee speaks out about the current state of streaming.

Trace William Cowen252 days ago
Two people are pictured: streamer Pokimane a white dress on the left, and streamer Hasan Piker with long hair in a red suit, holding an award on the right.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Says Her Staff Refused to Upload Hasan Piker Podcast Episode 'Out of Fear It'd Cause Drama'

She said that her staff shared a statement without her approval, which alluded to speculation that Hasan used a shock collar on his dog.

Joe Price290 days ago
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Twitch streamer Pokimane at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Sparks Backlash Over 'Hate the Rich' Wealth Disparity Comments During Stream

Various people came to her defense, including fellow Twitch streamer Hasanabi.

Joe Price463 days ago
Three people in a split-screen: a man with headphones, another man with blond hair and headphones, and a woman gesturing "shh" in front of a mic.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross and xQc React to Pokimane Saying 'Only White People Hated' Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

"The people that I saw with this take the most were white men," Pokimane recently said of those critiquing Kendrick's set.

Trace William Cowen533 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows streamer Pokimane with long hair in a casual setting, right shows Kendrick Lamar wearing a blue jacket with "Glorious" lettering, a black cap, and multiple necklaces, performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Music

Pokimane Says 'Only White People Hated' Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

K.Dot's high-energy Halftime Show performance on Sunday, featuring SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, reportedly drew 120 million viewers.

Alex Ocho535 days ago
Streamer Pokimane in a black dress and rapper Drake wearing a large chain, side by side at an event.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Renounces Drake Due to His Stake Partnership

The 28-year-old Canadian streamer has been a vocal critic of online gambling content.

Alex Ocho612 days ago

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