Pop Culture

IShowSpeed-Produced Documentary 'The Eyes of Ghana' Is Coming to Theaters Soon: Watch the Trailer

"I felt a profound connection to Ghana when I visited this year," Speed says of his decision to join the project as a producer.

IShowSpeed is “humbled” by the legacy of Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse, the subject of a Barack and Michelle Obama-backed documentary he’s throwing his weight behind as a producer.

The Eyes of Ghana is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Proudfoot and follows Hesse, a cinematographer who served as a personal cameraperson for Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The film, partially shot in the IMAX 65mm format, captures Hesse’s efforts to save historic footage, all while his eyesight starts to fade.

“It is a great honor to be part of The Eyes of Ghana and help bring this extraordinary piece of history to the big screen,” Speed said in a statement shared with Complex. “I felt a profound connection to Ghana when I visited this year, and learning about Chris Hesse’s work deepened my understanding of the country and its people. His camera captured the birth of African independence, and his determination to preserve those images has ensured that future generations can witness it for themselves. I’m humbled by his legacy and proud to help bring his story to my community.”

Thanks to a partnership with Speed, The Eyes of Ghana will hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada for one night only on Oct. 28. For tickets and showtimes, this is where you need to be. Up top, catch the trailer.

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