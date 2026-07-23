Blackpink’s LISA is bringing her story to the big screen, with her upcoming documentary set to debut on one of the world's biggest film festival stages.
The documentary Always Lalisa, directed by Sue Kim, will make its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 10 to 20, according to Billboard.
Per an official description shared by the magazine, the film follows the 29-year-old global superstar as "she steps away from BLACKPINK for a year of independence” for “the first time since childhood.”
The synopsis continued, “With the clock ticking before her return to the group, LISA confronts the fear and pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building a brand, while yearning to maintain a personal life beyond the spotlight.”
Additional details about the documentary, whose producers include Sony Music Vision, RCA Records, and LISA’s own company LLOUD CO., were not shared.
LISA made her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016 at age 19, becoming the first Thai artist to debut under the prestigious YG Entertainment. However, her story started even earlier, auditioning for the company when she was only 13, becoming the only applicant out of 4,000 to qualify.
Following BLACKPINK’s blockbuster global success, she made her soloist debut with the single album LALISA, which featured the viral hits “LALISA” and “MONEY.” Her debut solo album, ALTER-EGO, arrived last February. Lisa is set to become the first K-pop star to stage a Las Vegas residency, taking place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from November 13 to 28.