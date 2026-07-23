Blackpink’s LISA is bringing her story to the big screen, with her upcoming documentary set to debut on one of the world's biggest film festival stages.

The documentary Always Lalisa, directed by Sue Kim, will make its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 10 to 20, according to Billboard.

Per an official description shared by the magazine, the film follows the 29-year-old global superstar as "she steps away from BLACKPINK for a year of independence” for “the first time since childhood.”