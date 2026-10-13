Greta Gerwig Follows Up 'Barbie' Blockbuster With 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew': Watch the Trailer

The Chronicles of Narnia is again being adapted for the biggest possible screens, this time through the lens of four-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig.

Tuesday (Oct. 13), we were given the first proper look at what Gerwig has in store with her interpretation of The Magician’s Nephew, the late C.S. Lewis’s sixth Narnia novel but first in terms of chronological story.

“Sometimes, one story is the beginning of all the others,” we’re told via narration in a new trailer.

For Gerwig, all eyes are on how this film fares, both critically and commercially, as it marks her first project as a director since 2023’s ubiquitous blockbuster Barbie. For that one, Gerwig, who was known for unforgettable turns in films like Frances Ha before making her feature-length solo directorial debut with 2017’s excellent Lady Bird, co-penned the script with husband (and acclaimed filmmaker in his own right) Noah Baumbach. For Narnia, the screenplay is credited to Gerwig alone.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew launches a wide theatrical release on Feb. 12, 2027 before hitting Netflix that April. David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell lead the cast. They’re joined by Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey, Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Susan Wokoma, Daniel Craig, and more. For the voice of Aslan the lion, Gerwig has enlisted Meryl Streep.