'Children of Blood and Bone' First Look Teases a 2027 Fantasy Epic with an All-Star Cast

Adeyemi, who co-wrote the script and executive produced, has publicly distanced herself from the movie after 14 years of trying to get it made, while Stenberg continues to navigate franchise backlash after calling out racist and homophobic attacks around The Acolyte’s cancellation.

Set in the magical kingdom of Orïsha, the film follows a young woman, her brother, and the king’s children as they unite to restore stolen magic and spark a rebellion, anchored by a stacked ensemble led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole with heavyweights like Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis.

Paramount drops the first behind-the-scenes look at Gina Prince-Bythewood’s adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, teasing a July 28 trailer and a January 15, 2027 theatrical release across IMAX and premium formats.

After months of headlines dominated by off-screen drama, Children of Blood and Bone is finally letting the movie speak for itself. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated fantasy epic, giving fans their first glimpse of Orïsha while confirming that the first full trailer arrives on July 28. The adaptation hits theaters, Dolby Cinema, Premium Large Formats, and IMAX on January 15, 2027. The newly released footage offers a preview of director Gina Prince-Bythewood's ambitious take on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel. Set in the magical kingdom of Orïsha, the film follows a young woman determined to restore the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother join forces with the king's children, setting the stage for a rebellion against a ruthless ruler.

The film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts of any fantasy release in recent memory. Thuso Mbedu leads the story alongside Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole, with supporting performances from Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji, and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé. Adeyemi, whose Legacy of Orïsha trilogy became a YA publishing phenomenon, also co-wrote the screenplay with Prince-Bythewood and serves as an executive producer. The marketing rollout comes as the project continues to carry the weight of a very public controversy. Earlier this year, Adeyemi announced she was stepping away from the adaptation, writing, "I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it." She also urged fans to support the books through local independent bookstores rather than expecting her to promote the movie. In the same series of posts, she shared what appeared to be a direct message from Stenberg that read, "Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me."