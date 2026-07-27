GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'Children of Blood and Bone' First Look Teases a 2027 Fantasy Epic with an All-Star Cast

Step inside Orïsha as Gina Prince-Bythewood unleashes a star-packed fantasy epic, a tense author split, and the first real tease of the 2027 film.

Here's Your Official First Look at 'Children of Blood and Bone'
Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount drops the first behind-the-scenes look at Gina Prince-Bythewood’s adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, teasing a July 28 trailer and a January 15, 2027 theatrical release across IMAX and premium formats.
  • Set in the magical kingdom of Orïsha, the film follows a young woman, her brother, and the king’s children as they unite to restore stolen magic and spark a rebellion, anchored by a stacked ensemble led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole with heavyweights like Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis.
  • Adeyemi, who co-wrote the script and executive produced, has publicly distanced herself from the movie after 14 years of trying to get it made, while Stenberg continues to navigate franchise backlash after calling out racist and homophobic attacks around The Acolyte’s cancellation.

After months of headlines dominated by off-screen drama, Children of Blood and Bone is finally letting the movie speak for itself. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated fantasy epic, giving fans their first glimpse of Orïsha while confirming that the first full trailer arrives on July 28. The adaptation hits theaters, Dolby Cinema, Premium Large Formats, and IMAX on January 15, 2027.

The newly released footage offers a preview of director Gina Prince-Bythewood's ambitious take on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel. Set in the magical kingdom of Orïsha, the film follows a young woman determined to restore the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother join forces with the king's children, setting the stage for a rebellion against a ruthless ruler.

The film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts of any fantasy release in recent memory. Thuso Mbedu leads the story alongside Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole, with supporting performances from Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji, and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

Adeyemi, whose Legacy of Orïsha trilogy became a YA publishing phenomenon, also co-wrote the screenplay with Prince-Bythewood and serves as an executive producer.

The marketing rollout comes as the project continues to carry the weight of a very public controversy. Earlier this year, Adeyemi announced she was stepping away from the adaptation, writing, "I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it."

She also urged fans to support the books through local independent bookstores rather than expecting her to promote the movie.

In the same series of posts, she shared what appeared to be a direct message from Stenberg that read, "Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me."

Adeyemi later told followers she had spent 14 years trying to bring the story to the screen and insisted that the film's final creative decisions were not hers.

The latest chapter also follows renewed scrutiny of Stenberg, who has become no stranger to franchise-related controversy. During the release of The Acolyte, the actor pushed back against racist and homophobic harassment targeting the show's cast and later said the series' cancellation came after a "rampage of vitriol" and "hyper-conservative bigotry."

Related Stories

Amandla Stenberg at the Center of a Controversy Surrounding 'Children of Blood & Bone' Adaptation
Pop Culture

Amandla Stenberg and Tomi Adeyemi are Reportedly Feuding Over 'Children of Blood & Bone'

Inside Tomi Adeyemi’s decision to walk away from the Paramount fantasy epic and the private messages that pushed Amandla Stenberg into the spotlight again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
A Live-Action Princess Tiana Movie is Currently in the Works
Pop Culture

Colman Domingo to Lead Bold New Live-Action Princess Tiana Story

Disney taps Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara for a bold new Tiana story that skips the remake and dives deeper into the bayou legend.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Here's Your First Look at 'The Legend of Zelda' Live-Action Film
Pop Culture

The 'Legend of Zelda' Live-Action Movie Just Dropped Its First Look

'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film, starring Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App