Daniel Craig

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No, There's Still No Actor Chosen to Play James Bond
Pop Culture

No, There’s Still No Actor Chosen to Play James Bond

CinemaCon shuts down wild 007 casting rumors as Amazon MGM explains why the search for the next James Bond is taking longer than fans expected.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Daniel Craig in a suit with yellow glasses; Rachel Brosnahan with long red hair in a grey outfit.
Music

Daniel Craig Says He Admires Chappell Roan Speaking Out About Toxic Fandom: ‘Celebrity Kills You'

"I really admire the guts to say those things," Craig said of Roan being outspoken about her mental health as she deals with her newfound fame.

Mark Elibert600 days ago
Daniel Craig at a BAFTA event, wearing sunglasses and a casual jacket over a white shirt, posing against a dark backdrop.
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Says He Doesn't Care Who Becomes the Next James Bond

The English actor also couldn't remember how many Bond films he's done.

Joshua Espinoza617 days ago
This is a photo of Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Calls 'Queer' Sex Scenes With Drew Starkey a 'Great Icebreaker,' Wanted to Make It 'Fun'

The English actor leads upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film, 'Queer.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams683 days ago
Man in a black suit without a tie standing in front of a promotional backdrop
Pop Culture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Offered Role of James Bond Despite Reports (UPDATED)

The British actor would have taken over the role from Daniel Craig, who played the character for 15 years.

tara mahadevan851 days ago
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Rian Johnson is pictured at a Glass Onion event
Pop Culture

'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson on Viral Push for Benoit Blanc and Muppets Collab Movie

Excitement has been understandably strong in response to fans' push for Benoit Blanc and The Muppets to be brought together. Rian has now shared his thoughts.

Trace William Cowen1292 days ago
Hugh Grant is seen wearing sunglasses
Pop Culture

Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo Involving Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc

While the 'Knives Out' franchise-extender has been available on Netflix for coming up on two weeks now, it's fair to say this article contains spoilers.

Trace William Cowen1293 days ago
Actors Kate Hudson, director Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton
Pop Culture

Rian Johnson Says He’s ‘Pissed Off’ That ‘Glass Onion’ Includes ‘Knives Out’ in Title

Following the release of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' on Netflix, writer-director Rian Johnson said he’s “pissed off” about its title.

Joe Price1299 days ago
knives out glass onion trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer For 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

The full trailer for Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated 'Knives Out'​​​​​​​ sequel, 'Glass Onion,' has arrived ahead of its debut on Netflix next month.

Joe Price1349 days ago
Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig on red carpet
Pop Culture

'Knives Out' Director Rian Johnson Reveals Daniel Craig's Character Is 'Obviously' Gay

During a press conference at the London Film Festival last weekend, 'Glass Onion' writer/director Rian Johnson confirmed Daniel Craig's character is queer.

Brad Callas1368 days ago
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knives out trailer has been released here is screen shot
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Teaser Trailer for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece in writer and director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to the acclaimed mystery 'Knives Out,' dubbed 'Glass Onion.'

Trace William Cowen1409 days ago
billie eilish interview on 'late night with seth meyers'
Music

Watch Billie Eilish and Seth Meyers Discuss Why Daniel Craig Is a ‘DILF’

During an appearance on 'Late Night,' Billie Eilish spoke about her Oscar nomination for 'No Time to Die​​​​​​​' and said Daniel Craig is "DILF."

Joe Price1605 days ago
Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Clarifies He’s ‘Not Even Remotely Serious’ About James Bond Role

After joking about being “interested” in the role of James Bond, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to say that he wasn’t “even remotely serious.”

Joe Price1702 days ago
Daniel Craig at MoMA in New York City
Pop Culture

‘No Time to Die’ Sees $56 Million Domestic Opening, Earns Over $300 Million Worldwide

Daniel Craig's last James Bond film, 'No Time to Die' has grossed $56 million during its opening weekend and has crossed $300 million worldwide.

tara mahadevan1742 days ago
daniel craig james corden
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig and James Corden Act Out 24 Famous Movies in 10 Minutes Including ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Fast & Furious’

Daniel Craig showcased his acting chops alongside James Corden as they recreated movies like 'Jurassic Park,' 'Back to the Future,' and even Craig's Bond films.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1744 days ago
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Actor Daniel Craig appears on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Wednesday.
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Talks ‘No Time to Die’ Release, ‘Massive’ Honor of Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The final James Bond entry to feature Daniel Craig finally hits theaters this week after a number of pandemic delays complicated the rollout.

Trace William Cowen1745 days ago

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