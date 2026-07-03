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Daniel Craig has redefined what it meant to be James Bond over the last 15 years. To celebrate the end of his run, here are his most iconic Bond moments.William Goodman
Daniel Craig stopped by the 'Lunch with Bruce' podcast on SiriusXM, as part of his massive press tour for his latest and last turn as James Bond,Joe Price
Pop Culture
Daniel Craig Learns of His Viral ‘SNL’ Meme Introducing The Weeknd: ‘I Don’t Know What That Is, But Thank You’
“That’s lovely," the James Bond actor said of the recurring weekend-welcoming meme. "I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”tara mahadevan
The first reactions and reviews to Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie, 'No Time to Die,' are in, and based on the near universal acclaim, it was worth the wait.Joe Price