'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer With Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Viola Davis: Watch

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer today for Children of Blood and Bone, Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's 2018 New York Times bestseller, set to Beyoncé's "Energy."

South African actress Thuso Mbedu leads the cast as Zélie Adebola, joined by Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Regina King, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Bukky Bakray also appear.