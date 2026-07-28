'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer With Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Viola Davis: Watch

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer today for Children of Blood and Bone, Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's 2018 New York Times bestseller, set to Beyoncé's "Energy."
South African actress Thuso Mbedu leads the cast as Zélie Adebola, joined by Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Regina King, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Bukky Bakray also appear.
Damson Idris also appears in the films as Prince Inan while Amandla Stenberg plays Princess Amari.
"Magic is a festering disease. Purge it," Ejiofor's King Saran declares. Davis's Mama Agba counters: "You can bring magic back."
Adeyemi co-wrote the screenplay with Prince-Bythewood and serves as an executive producer.
The film opens in theaters on January 15, 2027. Watch the trailer up top.