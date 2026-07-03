Featured
We never expected these actresses to go naked.Complex
In the potent new drama <em>Shame</em>, Michael Fassbender stars as a man unable to curb his destructive need to bone. The question is, are you in the same boat?MattBarone
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,' Explained
The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' has grown into a full-blown spectacle in recent months. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen