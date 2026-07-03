Carey Mulligan

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Bradley Cooper Criticized for Using Large Prosthetic Nose in Biopic of Jewish Conductor Leonard Bernstein

However, the Leonard Bernstein family shared a statement supporting Cooper’s portrayal of their father. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that,” his children wrote.

Joe Price1067 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zendaya Reflects on Her 'Disney Kid' Past: 'I Am Grateful for That'

Zendaya looks back on where she was in her career when she first linked up with Sam Levinson for 'Euphoria.' Their new collab, 'Malcolm & Marie,' drops soon.

Trace William Cowen1998 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "The Great Gatsby" Isn't the Fun Mess We Were Promised

Once the rap music stops, the movie dies.

Ross Scarano4817 days ago
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Pop Culture

Carey Mulligan Says Onscreen Nudity Was "Liberating"

As the sister of Michael Fassbender's sex addict executive, Mulligan demonstrated her knack for emotionally naked characters.

nancy-stiles4850 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Great Gatsby" Gets A Stylish New Trailer (Video)

Your high school literature teacher is going to hate this.

Jason Serafino4958 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Style And Intensity To “The Great Gatsby”

This looks a bit different than what you read in your 9th grade English class.

Jason Serafino5169 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Coen Brothers Want Justin Timberlake For Their New Movie

This could be a another big boost to Timberlake&#39;s acting career.

Complex5374 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Michael Fassbender Plays A Sex Addict In The Intense And Powerful “Shame”

Steve McQueen directs an intense, risky drama about sex addiction.

Jason Serafino5391 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Ryan Gosling Revitalizes The Action Genre In "Drive", The Year's Best Movie So Far

With a great director behind him, Hollywood's most in-demand actor combines extreme violence and retro style into a mesmerizing blend.

MattBarone5419 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Drive" Director Nicolas Winding Refn Talks Ryan Gosling's Clout And Artistic Violence

The man behind the must-see heist/love story explains everything from his unforgettable skull-crushing scene to his use of '80s pop songs and satin scorpion jackets.

MattBarone5421 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: “Drive” Is An Ultra-Violent Throwback To ‘70s Crime Flicks

Ryan Gosling bashes heads in with a hammer. Need we say more?

Jason Serafino5475 days ago
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Pop Culture

Isla Fisher Rumored To Join Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby”

The <em>Wedding Crashers</em> star is in talks to appear in the latest adaptation of the classic novel.

Jason Serafino5569 days ago

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