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Pop Culture
New 'Jurassic World' Underway With OG '90s 'Jurassic Park' Screenwriter and 'Rogue One' Director (UPDATE)
The film's script is far enough along that Universal Pictures is reportedly eyeing a 2025 release date.
Alex Ocho907 days ago