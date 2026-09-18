Pop Culture

Bobb'e J. Thompson, Known for 'That's So Raven' and More, Hit With 30-Month Federal Prison Sentence

Back in April, the actor pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bobb'e J Thompson in a gray sweater with a chain necklace stands in front of a backdrop with "Light Iron" and "Panavision" logos.
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin

Bobb’e J. Thompson, known for his work as a child actor in That’s So Raven and 30 Rock, plus his turn as a longstanding Wild ’n Out cast member, has been sentenced to federal prison.

The news broke Wednesday (Sept. 16) of Thompson, 30, having been handed down a 30-month federal prison sentence, this after his guilty plea in April to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Thompson, whose other credits include Role Models and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, was caught driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit in the Cerro Gordo County area of Iowa back in September 2025.

During the ensuing traffic stop, police said they witnessed Thompson and the passenger in the vehicle “switching seats.” A search resulted in police finding a backpack containing several bags of marijuana purchased from a dispensary, as well as a .40 caliber handgun loaded with a 15-round magazine. The backpack was determined to belong to Thompson, police said, while the gun had been reported as stolen.

Previously, in 2020, Thompson was convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury. Two years later, he faced a conviction for prohibited firearm possession.

Thompson was in U.S. Marshals custody as of Sept. 16, pending his move to a federal facility. After finishing the federal sentence, he’ll be required to commit to a three-year period of supervised release.

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