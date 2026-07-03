Iowa

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Iowa Teacher Fired After Sharing Adult Film Content at Work
Life

Iowa Teaching Assistant Fired After Sharing Explicit Content at School

She says low pay pushed her toward adult content. The school says she crossed a line. How one cellphone moment unraveled an Iowa educator’s career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
A yellow school bus labeled "First Student" on a snowy street near buildings and a Canadian flag.
Life

1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes

The bus overturned on Wednesday morning while the team was traveling to Arkansas for scheduled games.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
Music

Two Men Killed in Shooting at Car Show In Which Boosie Badazz Was Set to Perform

Two men in their late twenties were killed in the parking lot at the car show.

Joe Price704 days ago
Life

17-Year-Old Kills Sixth Grader, Wounds Five Others in Iowa School Shooting, Police Say

A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.

Associated Press924 days ago
Life

Iowa City Man Arrested for Allegedly Pleasuring Himself at Kum & Go Gas Station

A 54-year-old man claims that he wasn't masturbating in front of Kum &amp; Go patrons but was actually scratching his genitals.

Alex Ocho965 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers Faces Loss of NCAA Eligibility After Allegedly Betting on Cyclones Games

The 22-year-old is facing charges of tampering with records following an investigation.

Brad Callas1081 days ago
Photograph of Caitlin Clark playing for Iowa
Sports

Caitlin Clark Speaks on Angel Reese Criticism and Jill Biden Wanting to Invite Both LSU and Iowa to White House

Caitlin Clark discussed Jill Biden wanting to welcome both LSU and Iowa to the White House, as well as the backlash Angel Reese faced following LSU's win.

taramhdvn1200 days ago
Angel Reese at press conference for news
Sports

Angel Reese Has Hilarious Reaction to Jill Biden Wanting LSU and Iowa to Both Visit White House (UPDATE)

First Lady Jill Biden said she wants the national title winner LSU to visit the White House, but would also like to extend an invite to Iowa.

Jose Martinez1201 days ago
Shaq and Angel Reese image split for news
Sports

Shaq Slams Commentators Who Called Angel Reese 'Classless' and an 'Idiot'

Dave Portnoy and Keith Olbermann took exception to LSU Tigers star Angel Reese taunting Caitlin Clark en route to a title game win. Shaq was having none of it.

Jose Martinez1201 days ago
caitlyn clark angel reese taunt
Sports

People React After Angel Reese Criticized for Taunting Caitlin Clark With ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture

LSU won the NCAA women’s basketball tournament national championship, but all anyone could talk about was what occurred between CaitlIn Clark and Angel Reese.

Daniel Barna1202 days ago
Advertisement
Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa
Life

Woman Believed Dead Found ‘Gasping for Air’ in Body Bag, Hospice Fined $10,000

A nurse at an Iowa hospice facility mistakenly pronounced a 66-year-old woman dead, only for her to be found "gasping for air" in a body bag hours later.

Joe Price1260 days ago
Iowa school screenshot from youtube
Life

2 Students Killed and 1 Adult in Serious Condition After Des Moines Shooting

A shooting at a Des Moines school left two students dead and an adult employee in serious condition in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

Jose Martinez1271 days ago
Bessie Hendricks is pictured at a birthday party
Life

Bessie Hendricks, Oldest Person in the U.S., Dies in Iowa at 115

Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday in November of last year. Her husband, Paul, died in 1995 after the two shared 65 years of marriage.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Screenshot from KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley covering a snowstorm.
Life

Sports Reporter Goes Viral for Complaining About Being Assigned to Cover Snowstorm

A clip featuring Mark Woodley, sports reporter for KWWL in Iowa, recently went viral after he was seen repeatedly complaining about covering a snowstorm.

Jose Martinez1299 days ago
Pieper Lewis talking in court
Life

Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Back in Custody Following Escape (UPDATE)

Pieper Lewis, the Iowa teen and sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist, escaped the residential corrections facility she was being held at.

Joe Price1348 days ago
Advertisement
Desks and chairs arranged in classroom at high school
Life

Teens Allegedly Murdered Teacher Over Poor Grades, Facing Life in Prison

Prosecutors have alleged that two Iowa teenagers who killed their high school Spanish teacher did it after they were frustrated by their poor grades.

Joe Price1353 days ago
Donald Dean Studey
Life

Woman Claims Late Father Was Prolific Serial Killer Who Murdered 50 to 70 Women

Law enforcement is investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of women over the course of three decades.

Brad Callas1356 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App