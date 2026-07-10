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Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea

In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.

Peewee Longway wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, with a chain necklace, stands in a room with people and posters in the background.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Peewee Longway has been given a 10-year federal prison sentence.

The sentence, confirmed via court docs viewed by Complex, comes after the “Ooowwweee” artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both charges are linked to a drug bust in Georgia in September 2024, with Longway, born Quincy Williams, taking a plea deal in April of this year. As Complex’s Shawn Setaro detailed at the time, the deal resulted in three other counts being dismissed, while prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 14 years. Simultaneously, Longway agreed to recommend a shorter sentence of 10 years, a wish he has now been granted.

The sentence consists of 120 months each for both charges to which Longway pleaded guilty, with the sentences running concurrently. Once he gets out, Longway will remain on supervised release for five years.

Complex has reached out to a legal rep for Longway for comment. This story may be updated. In an Instagram post on Thursday (July 9), one of Longway’s attorneys, Alexis Levine, expressed pride over their client’s decision to take accountability.

“You have a bright future ahead and a whole city behind you,” Levine added.

Earlier this month, Longway detailed his argument that a 10-year sentence, pointing to the death of his mother in 2024 as especially impactful on the decisions he made.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly,” he wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “My eyes were closed. I wasn’t focused, I wasn’t logical.”

Moving forward, however, Longway is committed to becoming “a better father, brother, and person.” Music, meanwhile, is no longer his “first priority.”

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