AZ Chike Addresses 'Pressure From Bein' the Best' on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' in Song From New Album

AZ Chike continues to build on the momentum put in motion with his Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q collaborations back in 2024, as his new album, No Rest for the Wicked, has arrived via Warner Records.

The album finds Tyler, The Creator credited on two tracks, including “The World Is Ours” and the previously released “Look Like My Mama.” JMSN also makes an appearance, while the roster of producers assembled for the 14-track project includes Pharrell, Hit-Boy, and more.

“Uncomfortable Conversations” sees Chike referencing his enlistment by Kendrick for the 2024 GNX track “Peekaboo,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100. “All the pressure from bein’ the best on GNX,” he raps on the song. “What about it, bitch? I ain’t cracked yet.”