Music

AZ Chike Addresses 'Pressure From Bein' the Best' on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' in Song From New Album

Next month, Chike takes his just-released 'No Rest for the Wicked' album on the road.

Album cover of a person in a pink shirt sits on a bed, holding a cigarette. The room has a door and a window with a shade. Explicit content label.
Image via Publicist

AZ Chike continues to build on the momentum put in motion with his Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q collaborations back in 2024, as his new album, No Rest for the Wicked, has arrived via Warner Records.

The album finds Tyler, The Creator credited on two tracks, including “The World Is Ours” and the previously released “Look Like My Mama.” JMSN also makes an appearance, while the roster of producers assembled for the 14-track project includes Pharrell, Hit-Boy, and more.

“Uncomfortable Conversations” sees Chike referencing his enlistment by Kendrick for the 2024 GNX track “Peekaboo,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100. “All the pressure from bein’ the best on GNX,” he raps on the song. “What about it, bitch? I ain’t cracked yet.”

Next month, Chike will set out on his first-ever solo headlining tour. The Monster Energy-sponsored run launches at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on Oct. 5 before heading to Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Berkeley, and elsewhere.

See below for a full list of upcoming dates.

  • 10/05 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
  • 10/07 — Dallas, TX — RBC
  • 10/10 — Atlanta, GA — Purgatory at The Masquerade
  • 10/13 — Carrboro, NC — Cat's Cradle
  • 10/15 — Washington, DC — Songbyrd
  • 10/16 — New York, NY — SOB's
  • 10/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie
  • 10/20 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean
  • 10/21 — Detroit, MI — El Club
  • 10/23 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater
  • 10/25 — Las Vegas, NV — The Wall at AREA15
  • 10/28 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar
  • 10/29 — San Diego, CA — HOB Voodoo Room
  • 11/01 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room
  • 11/03 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy
  • 11/04 — Sacramento, CA — Starlet Room at Harlow’s
  • 11/05 — San Francisco, CA — Brick & Mortar
  • 11/07 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone
  • 11/08 — Portland, OR — Holocene
  • 11/09 — Seattle, WA — Barboza

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