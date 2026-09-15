2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Pitt' Takes Home Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt is the victor once again.

At Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony (Sept. 14), the Noah Wyle-led HBO hit took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series. In doing so, it beat out the following: The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbors.

Like Wyle, who again won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series this year, Pitt’s Drama Series win marks a back-to-back feat for creator R. Scott Gemmill and crew.

For the full list of 2026 winners, see here.