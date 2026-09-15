2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Pitt' Star Noah Wyle Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

We have arrived at the proverbial moment of truth for those competing in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, and the one who pulled ahead of the pack is none other than Noah Wyle.

In clinching the win, the The Pitt star (and executive producer and occasional writer) comes out ahead of a stacked roster of nominees: Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, and Rufus Sewell. This also marks the ER alum’s second win in as many years for his performance as Dr. Robby.

If you’re looking for a closer look at all of this year’s winners, we’ve got you.