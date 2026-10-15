Halle Berry's Son Will Testify at Upcoming Hearing in Custody Battle

Halle Berry has lost a small battle in her ongoing legal fight with her ex Oliver Martinez over their son Maceo: the 13-year-old will, against her wishes, testify at an upcoming hearing.

In a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (Oct. 14), Judge Shelley Kaufman ruled on the issue of whether Maceo would be permitted to take the stand at an upcoming hearing regarding Martinez’s request for a restraining order against her and the parties’ subsequent custody battle. Maceo will be allowed to testify, but only about limited topics.

Martinez requested the restraining order on October 1, claiming that Berry “physically abused” Maceo by “jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” in an incident the prior weekend.

Martinez requested that Maceo be allowed to testify about the alleged confrontation in a hearing scheduled for Friday (Oct. 16). Berry objected, fearing that Martinez was coaching the child on what to say.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Kaufman said that Maceo will be allowed to testify on Friday, but the testimony will be “limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order.” Any other issues about his testimony, the judge said, will be decided “after the Restraining Order Hearing has concluded.”